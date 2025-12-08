Operations Team Leader

Lead and supervise daily warehouse operations, ensuring timely and accurate order processing

Coordinate staffing, materials, and equipment to meet delivery schedules and quality standards

Conduct interviews, performance evaluations, and provide feedback to team members

Monitor and improve logistics processes including inventory control, returns, and claims

Maintain a safe, clean, and organised work environment in compliance with regulations

Support operational continuity during high-volume periods or temporary staff shortages

We are seeking a proactive and experienced Team Leader to oversee daily operations in a busy warehouse located in Alkmaar. This full-time role involves managing a team of 20–25 logistics staff and ensuring the smooth execution of core warehouse functions including inbound, outbound, replenishment, and order fulfilment. The warehouse serves as a central logistics hub, handling goods from international suppliers and distributing them across Europe. The ideal candidate is a natural leader with a hands-on mentality, capable of motivating teams, optimising work-flows, and maintaining high standards of quality, safety, and customer satisfaction. You will be responsible for coordinating staffing and resources, conducting performance reviews, and supporting operational continuity during peak periods or staff shortages. This position offers a dynamic work environment with opportunities for professional growth and development.To apply, please send your CV in English to Thomas.Languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy