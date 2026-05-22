Logistics Specialist
Posted on May 22, 2026
Eindhoven
English
Posted on May 22, 2026
About this role
In this role you will be managing the flow of goods to ensure timely support for customer projects around the world. In this hands-on role, you'll take ownership of key logistics functions and contribute directly to keeping everything moving smoothly. Your responsibilities will include:
- Handling daily warehouse activities, such as order picking, packing, labeling, and preparing items for both domestic and international dispatch
- Receiving incoming shipments, inspecting contents for accuracy, and managing storage or further processing
- Maintaining an organized, clean, and efficient warehouse space to ensure a safe and productive working environment
- Managing inventory data, order entries, and shipment records within the ERP system
- Supporting logistics administration through scheduling, document preparation, and internal coordination
- Performing physically active tasks involving lifting and moving goods, requiring a good baseline of physical stamina
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Requirements
Our ideal candidate brings:
- Recent work experience in warehouse and logistics operations, ideally in an international environment.
- Knowledge of international shipping standards and documentation is a plus
- A problem-solving approach and a technical mindset
- Physical fitness to handle warehouse tasks when needed
- At least a HBO education
- You are located in the Eindhoven area. Candidates that are located far outside this area will not be considered. We are not considering candidates that still need to relocate to Eindhoven.
- Strong proficiency in English (C1), both written and spoken, to work effectively with global partners
Salary
€2500-€3400 per month
The company
Our client is a dynamic and fast-growing global business with over one million daily users worldwide, including top brands.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
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