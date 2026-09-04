Visual Merchandiser, Store Employee | Dutch B2
Posted on September 4, 2026
Tilburg
Dutch, English
Posted on September 4, 2026
About this role
As a Visual Merchandiser & Store Employee, you are responsible for creating an inspiring and commercially strong in-store experience in our client’s retail stores. You translate the online brand identity into an engaging physical environment that supports sales and enhances the customer journey. Your main focus is visual merchandising, ensuring that all product displays, room sets, and feature areas are visually appealing, brand-aligned, and optimized for conversion. In addition, you support store operations when needed, assisting customers and contributing to smooth daily store performance.
Visual Merchandiser
Store Support
Visual Merchandiser
- Create and maintain inspiring furniture and home decor displays in line with brand guidelines
- Optimize product placement, room sets, and store layout to improve customer flow and sales performance
- Execute seasonal campaigns and promotional changes according to the commercial calendar
- Maintain high visual standards through daily floor checks and continuous improvements
- Ensure correct signage, lighting, and overall presentation quality throughout the store
- Work closely with store and stock teams to ensure complete and well-stocked displays
- Ensure all displays are safe, stable, and compliant with health & safety standards
Store Support
- Support daily store operations during peak periods
- Assist customers with product information and purchasing decisions
- Support stock handling, replenishment, and general store readiness
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Requirements
- 3–5 years of experience in visual merchandising within retail preferably furniture or home and living
- Strong eye for detail, styling skills, and spatial awareness
- Good understanding of interior design trends and commercial retail principles
- Hands-on mentality and willingness to work on the shop floor
- Strong organizational and communication skills
- Ability to adapt quickly in a dynamic and fast-changing retail environment
- Fluent in Dutch (B2) and English
Salary
€2850-€2850 per month
The company
Our client is a rapidly growing e-commerce company that has been doubling its numbers annually since its founding in 2013. They operate over 30 online stores and have six international offices, catering to a vast audience with 120 million unique visitors each year. Known for their bold and innovative approach, they embrace challenges and take risks to achieve continuous success. Their team-oriented culture values personal growth and offers opportunities for professional development. Investing in their employees, they encourage seizing every opportunity for advancement.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
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