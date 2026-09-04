Visual Merchandiser, Store Employee | Dutch B2

Our client is a rapidly growing e-commerce company that has been doubling its numbers annually since its founding in 2013. They operate over 30 online stores and have six international offices, catering to a vast audience with 120 million unique visitors each year. Known for their bold and innovative approach, they embrace challenges and take risks to achieve continuous success. Their team-oriented culture values personal growth and offers opportunities for professional development. Investing in their employees, they encourage seizing every opportunity for advancement.