Vacature | Inside Sales | German, Dutch and English | Emmeloord
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Are you looking for a new, challenging professional opportunity, where every day is different and exciting? Then this vacancy is the one you have been waiting for! We are looking for a new inside sales colleague for one of our clients to start immediately! You are responsible for treating orders and you love to proactively build up a long lasting relationship with your providers and customers. You learn how to identify your customers’ needs and how to react on them. You process all of this information in the system, keep it up to date, all while staying in touch with the other departments (logistics, sales and finance). You are the spider-in-the-web, able to smoothly communicate with both customers and colleagues.
What do we offer you
We offer :
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- a dynamic atmosphere;
- a nice team to support you;
- a salary between €2100 - € 2600, depending on experience;
- this is a long term opportunity. You will receive a contract directly with the company, with the outlook on unlimited employment.
Job Requirements
The requirements for this role are:
- You have a college diploma;
- You speak both (near-)native Dutch and German, plus English on a business level;
- Relevant experience in a sales related environment and in commercial contact with customers;
- Knowledge of the agricultural sector is considered an advantage;
- You are detail- and results-oriented;
- You think in solutions and have a pro-active mindset;
- You are flexible and stress resilient;
- You are available for at leatst 32 hours.
Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified. Due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client’s requirements. For this particular role the combination of Dutch, German and English is a must. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.
About the company
Our client is a dynamic Dutch company, focusing on robotization in the agricultural sector. They have a long line of generations in this business and therefore have plenty of knowledge and experience, that is used on an international level.