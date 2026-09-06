Vacature | Inside Sales | German, Dutch and English | Emmeloord

What exactly are you going to do

Are you looking for a new, challenging professional opportunity, where every day is different and exciting? Then this vacancy is the one you have been waiting for! We are looking for a new inside sales colleague for one of our clients to start immediately! You are responsible for treating orders and you love to proactively build up a long lasting relationship with your providers and customers. You learn how to identify your customers’ needs and how to react on them. You process all of this information in the system, keep it up to date, all while staying in touch with the other departments (logistics, sales and finance). You are the spider-in-the-web, able to smoothly communicate with both customers and colleagues.