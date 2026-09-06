Vacancy | Sales Support | German | Krimpen ad Ijssel

Vacancy | Sales Support | German | Krimpen ad Ijssel

Posted on September 6, 2026
Krimpen aan den IJssel
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

About the job:

As a Sales Support Germany you will be mainly responsible for:

  • Maintaining long term relationships with the clients
  • Developing independent quotes from requests from our customers and agents
  • Providing product advice
  • Order processing
  • Customer Management
  • Checking invoices
  • Booking flights and hotels for your sales colleagues
  • Performing independent telephone acquisition

What do we offer you

A part time position (24-32hrs) for long term in an international team. The company is a dynamic, innovative organization with a young team and an office dog. Salary is based on experience between €2000 and €2200 gross per month.

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Job Requirements

Requirements:

  • Required that the candidate is familiar with MS Office (Word and Excel),
  • Outlook and preferably knowledge of Exact Globe Next (ERP system).
  • Bachelor’s degree
  • Native German, fluent in English (both oral and written)
  • Dutch and French is a pre
  • Can work independently and have the commercial drive
  • At least 1 year experience in a similar position

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands.
Only successful applicants will be notified.

About the company

International company in Krimpen aan den IJssel
with future growth opportunities. Our product collections achieve the optimal balance between functionality, design and price.

Please apply directly below. With this registration you can upload your CV and apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and will be accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact Ritsa Paraskevopoulou at 010-5032900

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