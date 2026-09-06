Vacancy | International Key Account Relationship Representative | English, French | Amsterdam area
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Are you looking for a new professional challenge in an international company in Amsterdam using your French language skills? Continue reading and learn more about this exciting opportunity!
As an international Key Account Relationship Representative you are in charge of existing accounts as well as generating new business from warm leads. Furthermore, you play an important part when it comes to negotiating International Procurements.
You responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
- Reactive - Answering incoming requests from international prospects and customers (mainly NGO's and organisations with an aid & development background);
- Pro-active - Generating new business from warm leads;
- Following up on leads from international key accounts;
- Close collaboration with international colleagues.
- Quotations and follow up on orders.
What do we offer you
We offer you a competitive package with a salary based upon experience. After a first trial you will get access to attractive secondary benefits, such as a 13th month salary!
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Job Requirements
The right candidate for this role meets these requirements:
- Bachelor degree in sales/ international management;
- Fluent in French and English (speaking and writing skills);
- Excellent communication and negotiating skills;
- Eye for detail, high accuracy;
- Proven international experience in sales and relationship management;
- Excellent presentation skills;
- Independent worker;
- Willingness to travel abroad a few times a year (e.g., attending professional fairs).
Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word documents will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.
About the company
An international company based in the Amsterdam area.
You will be working in a small team with professionals from all over the world; all communication is in English.