Vacancy | International Key Account Relationship Representative | English, French | Amsterdam area

Vacancy | International Key Account Relationship Representative | English, French | Amsterdam area

Posted on September 6, 2026
Amsterdam
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Are you looking for a new professional challenge in an international company in Amsterdam using your French language skills? Continue reading and learn more about this exciting opportunity!
As an international Key Account Relationship Representative you are in charge of existing accounts as well as generating new business from warm leads. Furthermore, you play an important part when it comes to negotiating International Procurements.

You responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

  • Reactive - Answering incoming requests from international prospects and customers (mainly NGO's and organisations with an aid & development background);
  • Pro-active - Generating new business from warm leads;
  • Following up on leads from international key accounts;
  • Close collaboration with international colleagues.
  • Quotations and follow up on orders.

What do we offer you

We offer you a competitive package with a salary based upon experience. After a first trial you will get access to attractive secondary benefits, such as a 13th month salary!

Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles

Job Requirements

The right candidate for this role meets these requirements:

  • Bachelor degree in sales/ international management;
  • Fluent in French and English (speaking and writing skills);
  • Excellent communication and negotiating skills;
  • Eye for detail, high accuracy;
  • Proven international experience in sales and relationship management;
  • Excellent presentation skills;
  • Independent worker;
  • Willingness to travel abroad a few times a year (e.g., attending professional fairs).

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word documents will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.

About the company

An international company based in the Amsterdam area.
You will be working in a small team with professionals from all over the world; all communication is in English.

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