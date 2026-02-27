Interim Project Manager Communications & Events - Life Sciences
About this role
Are you a dynamic and proactive Project Manager looking to make a significant impact across diverse projects within the life sciences sector? Our agency is seeking a talented individual to jump into key client engagements, driving initiatives from congress preparation to forging strategic partnerships with pharmacy associations. This is a unique chance to apply your expertise in a fast-paced, client-facing environment, contributing to varied and impactful projects.
Are you available ASAP for 3 months? Then apply now!
What you'll do:
Project & Congress Management:
- Take a leading role in the planning and execution of two major international congresses (one in June, a larger one in August);
- Responsibilities include: gathering information, setting up workshops, coordinating with local country business units (CBUs), and extensive internal/external stakeholder management.
Partnership Activation:
- Support and develop a new partnership with an international pharmaceutical partner;
- Assist in creating and launching campaigns to drive engagement with the partner;
- Manage internal communications to activate the partnership across the business.
Requirements
We are looking for a hands-on project manager with 7-10 years of experience. The candidate must be able to integrate quickly and work autonomously.
- Proven Project Management (PMO) experience is essential;
- Strong coordination and stakeholder management skills (both internal and external);
- Experience in a representative role, comfortable managing relationships;
- Pré: Background in Life Sciences or a related industry - Specific pharmaceutical channel experience is not mandatory;
- Proactive and not afraid to ask questions to get up to speed quickly;
- A strong coordinator who thrives on managing multiple workstreams and stakeholders;
- Independent, resilient, and able to perform under pressure.
Salary
It is possible to do this project either as a freelancer or on flex-contract. For this role we can offer you a salary around €7500 gross per month based on a fulltime workweek. Hourly rate for a freelance professional will be around €85 excluding VAT.
If you feel as though this is a great opportunity for your career development, then let's get in contact! This is a 3-month project.
What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you do we will schedule an interview (digital or live). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a fitting opportunity we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the whole application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus regarding his/her field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client.