Commercial Tech & Analytics Lead B2B (TEMP: 6 months/38 hours)
About this role
Are you ready to step into a role where you truly shape how a global B2B organization uses data, technology, and AI to drive commercial growth?
In this 6-month assignment (with strong extension potential), you take ownership of the commercial tech and analytics agenda. You operate at the intersection of Sales, Marketing, and IT, where your work directly impacts funnel performance, sales effectiveness, and digital transformation.
If you enjoy combining strategy with execution, influencing stakeholders, and making tangible impact in a short time: this is your opportunity to step in and make a difference.
In this role, you drive commercial enablement through CRM, data, and AI, while working closely with international stakeholders across Marketing, Sales, Finance, and IT. You’ll be part of a team of 7 and play a key role in a global commercial transformation.
- You own and optimize the Salesforce CRM program, including adoption, data quality, and user experience;
- You define and execute the commercial data vision and enable data-driven decision making;
- You improve funnel performance through analytics, dashboards, and opportunity management;
- You drive AI adoption across commercial teams, from use case identification to measurable impact;
- You enable and optimize end-to-end business development processes through systems and governance.
Beyond this, you act as the bridge between business and IT, translating commercial needs into scalable digital solutions and contributing to smarter decisions and higher productivity across teams.
Requirements
You combine commercial understanding with digital expertise and know how to drive change in complex, international environments.
- You bring 10–12+ years of experience in commercial enablement, CRM, digital transformation, or analytics;
- You have strong experience with CRM tools (Salesforce is a big plus);
- You have a proven track record in data-driven decision making and analytics;
- You have experience within B2B and commercial organizations;
- You are a strong communicator with stakeholder management skills and the ability to influence without authority.
You are structured, analytical, and results-driven, and you stay up to date with the latest developments in AI and digital innovation.
Salary
- Start date: April 1, 2026 | Duration: 6 months + possible extension (3–6 months);
- Location: Amersfoort;
- Salary: Up to €7,500 gross per month (based on 38 hours);
- Hybrid working: 3 days office / 2 days remote;
- Contract: Temporary position (no freelance/ZZP) | 38 hours per week | English required (Dutch is a plus).
How we'll proceed:
Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.