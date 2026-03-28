Category Brand Manager (TEMP)
About this role
We are seeking a driven professional to lead and expand market share within the Dutch horeca sector. Your role will focus on developing and executing a local marketing strategy that aligns with global priorities while incorporating regional insights and trends. You will conduct in-depth market and competitor analysis to inform strategic actions and optimize the product portfolio, ensuring a strong mix of core and innovative offerings. Collaborating closely with customers, you will leverage expertise in ingredients and applications to drive profitable growth and strengthen partnerships in a competitive, mature market.
Are you available for the next 6 months? Does this role resonate with you. Then you are what we are looking for. Apply Now!
Strategic planning – to develop and execute plan OTIF:
- Strong ability to formulate a clear 12Q plan, achieving channel objectives;
- Flawless execution of plans OTIF (strong commitment to deadlines and delivering complete/high-quality results within budget), including ability to measure effectiveness;
- Ability to assess both external and internal factors/circumstances, set priorities (cascading choices), and allocate resources (A&P budget) effectively;
- Result-Oriented;
- Strong focus on achieving measurable outcomes and exceeding targets;
- Takes initiative, sets clear objectives, and works tirelessly and constructively to deliver results;
- Creative and innovative mindset for problem-solving and project development;
- Develops out-of-the-box solutions that add value for customers;
- Excels at conceptualizing fresh approaches and solutions;
- Strong understanding of market trends through monitoring channel developments (competition, application and products), customer behavior, and emerging channel developments (technology / digital etc.);
- Ability to translate channel/country issues and opportunities into actionable initiatives;
- Strong analytical capabilities to interpret data and derive meaningful insights;
- Uses data-driven approaches for decision-making;
- Comfortable working with both quantitative and qualitative data sources;
- Demonstrates a proactive mindset by anticipating challenges and taking initiative;
- Thrives in a fast-paced environment;
- Actively seeks opportunities for improvement and contributes ideas to improve processes;
- Willingness to Take Ownership;
- Takes full ownership of tasks, ensuring successful execution;
- Shows accountability for outcomes and results;
- Exhibits a can-do attitude and commitment to seeing initiatives through to completion (and evaluation).
Requirements
The ideal candidate has:
- 6+ years of exp. is needed
- POWER BI knowledge will be a plus
- B2B exp. in the food industry, similar roles are a plus, multinational industry exp. will be a plus
- Characteristics: Collaborative, stakeholder management, practical mindset, and analytical way of thinking, customer-oriented
- Dutch and English are required
Salary
We can offer you a temporary contract for 6 months. Salary will be around €5,500 - 6500 ,- gross a month on full time base.
How we'll proceed. Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.