Category Brand Manager (TEMP)

We are seeking a driven professional to lead and expand market share within the Dutch horeca sector. Your role will focus on developing and executing a local marketing strategy that aligns with global priorities while incorporating regional insights and trends. You will conduct in-depth market and competitor analysis to inform strategic actions and optimize the product portfolio, ensuring a strong mix of core and innovative offerings. Collaborating closely with customers, you will leverage expertise in ingredients and applications to drive profitable growth and strengthen partnerships in a competitive, mature market.

Are you available for the next 6 months? Does this role resonate with you. Then you are what we are looking for. Apply Now!

Strategic planning – to develop and execute plan OTIF: