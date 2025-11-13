Scientific Administrator (General Application) at EMA (EU lang)
Posted on November 13, 2025
Amsterdam
Spanish, Czech
About this role
Are you looking to expand your career path in the pharmaceutical industry and develop your clinical, regulatory, scientific and administrative skills? We have a unique opportunity for you to demonstrate your scientific expertise within the leading EU institution of medicines and pharmacology based in Amsterdam!
We are the exclusive recruiters for the interim positions at the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The EMA are the medical regulatory organisation responsible for public human and animal health throughout the European Economic Area. The EMA is continuously on the lookout for Bilingual Scientific Administrators with outstanding administration and regulatory skills to join their teams on temporary (Interim) contracts.
You will predominantly perform diverse administrative duties requiring confidentiality and a strong work ethic. You will be supporting a team of scientific staff with their administrative work. This is an exciting opportunity to join an institution that provides a truly international working environment where everyone is passionate about public health. Extensive training is provided where you will have the opportunity to expand your clinical skills.
Duties will vary depending on the role and department, but they may include:
- Working within the time-frames and performance goals set out in the Division and Department business plan
- Co-operating with scientific officers in all units according to projects to ensure timely input and contribution
- Carrying out quality checks of scientific documents to facilitate compliance
- Providing relevant scientific input, as appropriate
- Facilitating the oversight of the Department’s activity
- Supporting development, implementation and use of appropriate IT systems
- Participating in in-house training programs and other meetings
- Degree in one of the following areas: medicine, pharmacy, life science, statistics, regulatory affairs or similar
- Understanding of the EU regulatory and legal framework for medicines evaluation in the EU
- Strong organisational skills with the ability to work to demanding deadlines within a complex procedural environment
- Proven document management skills with excellent attention to detail
- Excellent communication skills to liaise with various different stakeholders
- Proven work experience in a relevant field
- Fluency in English and at least one other EU language - Spanish, Czech, Danish, German, Estonian, English, French, Italian, Latvian, Lithuanian, Hungarian, Maltese, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese, Slovenian, Slovakian, Finnish, Swedish, Greek, Romanian, Bulgarian, Croatian, Norwegian, Icelandic
Requirements
Scientific Administrator, medicine, pharmacy, life science, pharmaceutical
Salary
€3900 - €6000 per month
