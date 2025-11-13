Scientific Administrator (General Application) at EMA (EU lang)

Scientific Administrator (General Application) at EMA (EU lang)

Posted on November 13, 2025
Amsterdam
Spanish, Czech
Posted on November 13, 2025

About this role

Are you looking to expand your career path in the pharmaceutical industry and develop your clinical, regulatory, scientific and administrative skills? We have a unique opportunity for you to demonstrate your scientific expertise within the leading EU institution of medicines and pharmacology based in Amsterdam!

We are the exclusive recruiters for the interim positions at the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The EMA are the medical regulatory organisation responsible for public human and animal health throughout the European Economic Area. The EMA is continuously on the lookout for Bilingual Scientific Administrators with outstanding administration and regulatory skills to join their teams on temporary (Interim) contracts.

You will predominantly perform diverse administrative duties requiring confidentiality and a strong work ethic. You will be supporting a team of scientific staff with their administrative work. This is an exciting opportunity to join an institution that provides a truly international working environment where everyone is passionate about public health. Extensive training is provided where you will have the opportunity to expand your clinical skills.

Duties will vary depending on the role and department, but they may include:

  • Working within the time-frames and performance goals set out in the Division and Department business plan
  • Co-operating with scientific officers in all units according to projects to ensure timely input and contribution
  • Carrying out quality checks of scientific documents to facilitate compliance
  • Providing relevant scientific input, as appropriate
  • Facilitating the oversight of the Department’s activity
  • Supporting development, implementation and use of appropriate IT systems
  • Participating in in-house training programs and other meetings

Profile:

  • Degree in one of the following areas: medicine, pharmacy, life science, statistics, regulatory affairs or similar
  • Understanding of the EU regulatory and legal framework for medicines evaluation in the EU
  • Strong organisational skills with the ability to work to demanding deadlines within a complex procedural environment
  • Proven document management skills with excellent attention to detail
  • Excellent communication skills to liaise with various different stakeholders
  • Proven work experience in a relevant field
  • Fluency in English and at least one other EU language - Spanish, Czech, Danish, German, Estonian, English, French, Italian, Latvian, Lithuanian, Hungarian, Maltese, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese, Slovenian, Slovakian, Finnish, Swedish, Greek, Romanian, Bulgarian, Croatian, Norwegian, Icelandic

To apply, please send your CV in English and in Word format to Marie-Anne.
languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.

Requirements

Scientific Administrator, medicine, pharmacy, life science, pharmaceutical

Salary

€3900 - €6000 per month
Want more jobs like this?Get Research / Academic jobs in Amsterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Quality Specialist (temp 6 months)
Lead Specialist - Packaging Design & Specifications (TEMP)
Research Analyst (TEMP)
Director of Research & Development
Product Development Specialist (Food)
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Number of people working part time in the Netherlands continues to growNumber of people working part time in the Netherlands continues to grow
1 in 6 people in the Netherlands find work stressful, study shows1 in 6 people in the Netherlands find work stressful, study shows
The Netherlands now has more unemployed people than job vacanciesThe Netherlands now has more unemployed people than job vacancies
What are the Dutch internship immigration rules for non-EU nationals?What are the Dutch internship immigration rules for non-EU nationals?
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.