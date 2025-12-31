Product Design & Development Manager (China Market) Wanted!



Do you have experience translating science and technology into innovative products tailored for the Chinese market? Are you seeking an opportunity with one of the world's leading food production companies? Ready to elevate your career in 2026? This is your next step! Join us and make your mark in the industry!

Your main responsibilities will be:



Serve as a key partner to CBU's, collaborating closely with R&I, regulatory, marketing, operations, factories, and quality teams to deliver the Greater China Innovation pipeline and ensure successful product registration.



Design products that provide sustainable value, enhanced competitiveness, and superior market experiences.



Develop innovative nutritional infant formulas and FSMP products that meet Chinese legislation, product briefs, internal nutritional standards, and quality guidelines, while ensuring cost-effectiveness.



Act as the technical leader throughout the formulation design and development stages, guiding projects from inception to the commercialization of new product innovations or renovations.



Ensure that formulations adhere to robust design principles, implement risk mitigation strategies, and maintain compliance with the InnoPro Governance process for all documentation.



Collaborate closely with stakeholders in Supply Points, Pilot Plants, and Advanced teams to conduct trials and align on final results effectively.



Facilitate the implementation of compliant, high-quality products at Danone's European factories, supporting registration and commercial activities to achieve first-time right outcomes.



Proactively anticipate risks and challenges, providing innovative solutions to address them.



Develop and maintain expertise in your product category, focusing on Technical, Quality in Design, Consumer Experience, and Competitive Landscape.



Critically evaluate the current product development process, challenge the status quo, and capture relevant knowledge effectively.



Through our agency, you will receive a 12 -month temporary contract.

There is a possibility that your contract will be renewed after these 12 months or that our client will make you an offer of a contract, however, we are not able to guarantee this.



Salary will be around €6000 gross a month based on a full-time position (40 hours a week) and is based on education and experience;



Travel expenses will be covered;



Pension plan.



What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you do we will schedule an interview (digital or live). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a fitting opportunity we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the whole application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus regarding his/her field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client.