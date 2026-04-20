Strategic Account & Growth Manager
Posted on April 20, 2026
Den Bosch
Dutch
Posted on April 20, 2026
About this role
SynopsisAs Strategic Account & Growth Manager Netherlands, you are responsible for driving commercial performance and accelerating growth across a portfolio of key national accounts. This is a role at the intersection of strategy and execution, where you take ownership of results and actively push the business forward.Whether through identifying untapped opportunities, optimizing existing partnerships, or steering performance against KPIs, your focus is clear: deliver measurable commercial impact.You operate at head-office level within an international matrix organization and play a key role in translating commercial strategy into tangible growth across both B2B and B2C segments (approximately 50/50).
Key responsibilities
Key responsibilities
- Drive sales growth, profitability, and KPI performance within key national accounts
- Take ownership of commercial results, including volumes, targets, and pricing
- Identify and unlock new growth opportunities within existing accounts and markets
- Develop and execute strategic, data-driven account and growth plans
- Lead negotiations and manage relationships at head-office level
- Continuously monitor and steer performance based on data and market insights
- Collaborate closely with marketing, sales, and supply chain teams to maximize commercial impact
- Influence and challenge internal stakeholders to ensure strong execution
- Operate effectively within an international matrix organization
Requirements
You are a commercially driven professional who combines strategic thinking with a strong execution mindset. You take ownership of your business, are motivated by results, and know how to translate opportunities into concrete outcomes.You are not a passive relationship manager; you are someone who actively drives growth, challenges the status quo, and delivers against targets. At the same time, you are able to navigate a complex stakeholder landscape and operate effectively in an international environment.This role is open to both experienced commercial professionals with a strong track record and high-potential candidates with the ambition and capability to grow quickly. What matters most is your commercial sharpness, drive, and ability to make an impact.
Requirements & qualifications
Requirements & qualifications
- Experience in a commercial role (sales, key account management, or similar) within an international environment
- Proven ability or strong potential to drive sales, growth, and commercial performance
- Experience with or affinity for working with KPIs, targets, and performance management
- Strong analytical mindset and ability to translate data into commercial actions
- Ability to engage with stakeholders at different levels, including head-office level
- Bachelor’s degree required; Master’s degree is a plus
- Fluent Dutch
- Professional proficiency in English
- French is a plus, but not a must
- Willingness to travel regularly (approximately 40%)
- Based in the Netherlands
Salary
€90000-€105000 per month
The company
Our client is a leading international A-brand with a strong reputation for innovation, quality, and sustainability. Operating within a complex global matrix organization, the company is known for its long-term vision, technological leadership, and high professional standards.The organization places strong emphasis on both talent development and experienced leadership, offering an environment where ambitious professionals can grow and seasoned commercial experts can make immediate impact. Collaboration, performance, and long-term value creation are at the core of the culture.
Application Procedure
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