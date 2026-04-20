Strategic Account & Growth Manager

Experience in a commercial role (sales, key account management, or similar) within an international environment

Proven ability or strong potential to drive sales, growth, and commercial performance

Experience with or affinity for working with KPIs, targets, and performance management

Strong analytical mindset and ability to translate data into commercial actions

Ability to engage with stakeholders at different levels, including head-office level

Bachelor’s degree required; Master’s degree is a plus

Fluent Dutch

Professional proficiency in English

French is a plus, but not a must

Willingness to travel regularly (approximately 40%)

Based in the Netherlands

You are a commercially driven professional who combines. You take ownership of your business, are motivated by results, and know how to translate opportunities into concrete outcomes.You are not a passive relationship manager; you are someone who. At the same time, you are able to navigate a complex stakeholder landscape and operate effectively in an international environment.This role is open to bothand. What matters most is yourRequirements & qualifications