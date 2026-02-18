Are you a natural organizer who thrives at the center of moving parts? As a Service Coordinator, you’ll play a critical role in keeping properties running smoothly by coordinating clients, vendors, and contractors to ensure complex work orders are completed efficiently and to the highest standard.

This role sits within the Facilities Management team, where you’ll support the day-to-day operations of a diverse portfolio of assets. You’ll work closely with Property Managers, providing hands-on support across repairs, maintenance, and long-term investment planning—making a real, visible impact on the spaces people use every day.

If this sounds like your next step then apply now!

The Service Coordinator is responsible for supporting daily facilities operations by acting as a central point of communication between clients, tenants, and service providers. This role ensures work orders, repairs, space coordination, and reporting are handled efficiently while following established procedures and delivering high-quality service to internal teams.

Key Responsibilities: