Service Coordinator
About this role
Are you a natural organizer who thrives at the center of moving parts? As a Service Coordinator, you’ll play a critical role in keeping properties running smoothly by coordinating clients, vendors, and contractors to ensure complex work orders are completed efficiently and to the highest standard.
This role sits within the Facilities Management team, where you’ll support the day-to-day operations of a diverse portfolio of assets. You’ll work closely with Property Managers, providing hands-on support across repairs, maintenance, and long-term investment planning—making a real, visible impact on the spaces people use every day.
If this sounds like your next step then apply now!
The Service Coordinator is responsible for supporting daily facilities operations by acting as a central point of communication between clients, tenants, and service providers. This role ensures work orders, repairs, space coordination, and reporting are handled efficiently while following established procedures and delivering high-quality service to internal teams.
Key Responsibilities:
- Serve as the primary liaison between landlords, tenants, and service providers;
- Schedule and coordinate repairs based on incoming work order requests;
- Review work order reports to assess performance, progress, and service delivery;
- Maintain accurate records including work orders, vendor proposals, department files, and related documentation;
- Identify, evaluate, and resolve routine and non-routine issues within the scope of the role, without the need for supervisory approval;
- Follow standardized procedures while operating under regular but moderate supervision and guidance.
Requirements
This is you:
- High School Diploma with 2-3 years of job-related experience;
- Requires intermediate problem-solving skills and select solutions from available options without supervisory approval;
- Ability to explain detailed and complicated information within the team clearly and concisely;
- Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office products. Examples include Word, Excel, Outlook, etc;
- General math skills. Ability to calculate advanced figures such as percentages, discounts, and markups. or complicated information within the team.
Salary
The offer:
- A Competitive Salary up to €3500 gross per month depending on experience;
- Telephone;
- Fixed pension scheme and optional collective health and home insurance;
- 8.33% Holiday pay;
- 25 fixed days of leave, 12 ADV days, up to 10 days of leave can be purchased;
- Extensive development opportunities.
What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you do we will schedule an interview (digital or live). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a fitting opportunity we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the whole application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus regarding his/her field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client.