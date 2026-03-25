Coordinator Digital Merchandising (Temporary)
About this role
We are looking for a temporary Partner Program & Ecommerce Planner for one of the most well known fashion companies based in Amsterdam.
Partner Program & Ecommerce Planner is a new position within the growing Partner Program Team, where the brand sells via Pure Players and 3rd parties to the consumer. It's an overarching roll, where you are closely connected to the Brand Ecommerce functions. You will especially be working closely and collaborate with the Ecommerce Buying & Planning team, Merchandising Team, Master Data team and have connection with the counties.
To realize this grow we are looking for a Partner Program & Ecommerce Planner, starting 04/01/2021 to 03/07/2021
As Coordinator Digital Merchandising, we support the execution of seasonal, trading, and campaign strategies across the digital platform. We ensure that products are correctly presented, campaigns go live seamlessly, and the overall customer journey is continuously optimized.
- Manage product setup and assignments within PIM systems, including assortment accuracy, stock status, and campaign flags;
- Support campaign and sale launches through product assignments, PLP creation, URL building, promotions, and redirects;
- Execute day-to-day site merchandising activities such as grid merchandising, search optimization, and product recommendations;
- Build and optimize product journeys using tools like Fredhopper and XO;
- Monitor website performance and customer behavior to identify improvement opportunities;
- Collaborate with Buying, Planning, UX, and Product teams to align merchandising with commercial goals.
Requirements
We are looking for someone who combines a sharp eye for detail with a strong interest in data and digital commerce.
- 1–2 years of experience in eCommerce, site merchandising, or a similar field;
- Experience with PIM systems and merchandising tools (e.g. Fredhopper, XO, or similar);
- Affinity with fashion, branding, and online customer experience;
- Strong communication skills and ability to work cross-functionally;
- Ability to manage multiple tasks and prioritize effectively.
Salary
We join a dynamic and international environment at a global fashion headquarters in Amsterdam, where innovation and collaboration are key.
- A role within a globally recognized fashion organization;
- An international, fast-paced eCommerce environment;
- Collaboration with experienced and driven teams across multiple disciplines;
- A workplace that values diversity, inclusion, and personal growth;
- The opportunity to gain hands-on experience with leading merchandising tools and platforms;
- A central Amsterdam office surrounded by a vibrant, creative atmosphere.
How we'll proceed. Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.