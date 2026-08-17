Would you rather be outside than behind a desk? Do you enjoy hands-on work, working independently and seeing the results of your work immediately? Then we may have the right job for you.

Cleanprofs is looking for container cleaners who enjoy being on the road. You will independently drive your own route, clean waste containers at our customers' homes and make sure dirty bins are left fresh and clean.

It is an active role with plenty of freedom: you spend your working day outdoors, work independently and can see exactly what you have achieved at the end of every stop.

What will you be doing?

Cleaning waste containers using professional equipment

Driving and completing your own route independently

Providing customers with a tidy and friendly service

Keeping your vehicle and work equipment clean and organised

Working actively outdoors and seeing the results of your work immediately

What do we offer?

A salary of up to €3,000 per month

A permanent position as an employee of Cleanprofs

Employment under applicable collective labour agreement (CAO) conditions

The opportunity to earn an additional bonus every quarter based on good performance

Independent work with plenty of freedom and responsibility

An active job in the open air

A clear and practical role within a growing company

Why work at Cleanprofs?

At Cleanprofs, you will not be stuck in a repetitive office job. You are on the road, work independently and provide a visible service to our customers every day.

Good work is noticed and rewarded. That is why strong performance can earn you an additional bonus not only at the end of the year, but every quarter.

You will join a growing Dutch company with a straightforward working environment, a clear role and plenty of responsibility for your own working day.

Ready for a fresh start?

Would you like an active job with freedom, responsibility and visible results? Apply today for the position of Container Cleaner at Cleanprofs.