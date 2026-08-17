Container Cleaner
About this role
Would you rather be outside than behind a desk? Do you enjoy hands-on work, working independently and seeing the results of your work immediately? Then we may have the right job for you.
Cleanprofs is looking for container cleaners who enjoy being on the road. You will independently drive your own route, clean waste containers at our customers' homes and make sure dirty bins are left fresh and clean.
It is an active role with plenty of freedom: you spend your working day outdoors, work independently and can see exactly what you have achieved at the end of every stop.
What will you be doing?
- Cleaning waste containers using professional equipment
- Driving and completing your own route independently
- Providing customers with a tidy and friendly service
- Keeping your vehicle and work equipment clean and organised
- Working actively outdoors and seeing the results of your work immediately
What do we offer?
- A salary of up to €3,000 per month
- A permanent position as an employee of Cleanprofs
- Employment under applicable collective labour agreement (CAO) conditions
- The opportunity to earn an additional bonus every quarter based on good performance
- Independent work with plenty of freedom and responsibility
- An active job in the open air
- A clear and practical role within a growing company
Why work at Cleanprofs?
At Cleanprofs, you will not be stuck in a repetitive office job. You are on the road, work independently and provide a visible service to our customers every day.
Good work is noticed and rewarded. That is why strong performance can earn you an additional bonus not only at the end of the year, but every quarter.
You will join a growing Dutch company with a straightforward working environment, a clear role and plenty of responsibility for your own working day.
Ready for a fresh start?
Would you like an active job with freedom, responsibility and visible results? Apply today for the position of Container Cleaner at Cleanprofs.
Requirements
Who are we looking for?
You do not need to enjoy sitting behind a desk all day. We are looking for someone who likes to get things done, takes responsibility for their own route and can be relied on.
For this position, it is important that you:
- Are hands-on and enjoy practical work
- Like working outdoors
- Can work independently
- Are reliable and keep your commitments
- Are comfortable with physical work
- Have a friendly and customer-focused attitude
Salary
Up to €3,000 gross per month
The company
Cleanprofs specialises in the professional cleaning of household waste containers. Our container cleaners operate throughout the Netherlands and clean customers' waste containers after they have been emptied by the local waste collection service.
We are growing and are looking for reliable people who enjoy independent, active work and want to become part of our team.