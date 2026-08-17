Cleanprofs is a Dutch company specialising in the professional cleaning of household waste containers. Our CleanPro’s operate throughout the Netherlands, cleaning containers directly after they have been emptied by the local waste collection service.

We are a growing organisation with a strong focus on service, operational efficiency and providing customers with a clean and hygienic living environment. As Cleanprofs continues to grow, we are also expanding and professionalising our recruitment activities, with an increasing focus on international employees and expats living in the Netherlands.