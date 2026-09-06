Vacancy | German, English | Junior Marketing Executive | Amsterdam area

What exactly are you going to do For one of our clients in the travel industry, we are looking for a junior German marketing executive. Are you ready for the first or second step in your career, where you can be enthusiastic and creative, all while developing yourself? In this role, you are in charge of keeping the website up-to-date, designing communication action plans and you are also in charge of the German social media channels. In this role, your responsibilities include: Creating content for the German website;

Developing action plans for the communication strategy;

Optimizing the SEA;

Creating and posting content on the social media channels;

Creating and writing newsletters and mailings;

Executing analyses and actively applying them.

What do we offer you We offer you a long-term employment opportunity, including salary ranging from €2000 - €2500, based on experience. You will work within an inclusive team-environment.

Job Requirements The requirements for this position are: Excellent German skills, both in writing and speaking;

Effective and efficient communication skills;

Experience or affinity with the German tourism industry;

Knowledge of Google Analytics, AdWords and Adobe Photoshop is considered a plus;

You are pro-active and solution-oriented and love working in a team environment;

Full-time availability. Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified. Due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client’s requirements. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.