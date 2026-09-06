Vacancy | German and English | SEO Specialist | Amsterdam area

What exactly are you going to do

For our international client in the Amsterdam area, we are looking for a German SEO Product Specialist! This young company provides the best and most creative online solutions for small to medium businesses. In this role, you will be the first and main point of contact for the partners on the German market. As a member of a dynamic team, you will come up with highly efficient SEO solutions for the customers.

As a German SEO Product Specialist you are responsible for: