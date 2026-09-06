Vacancy | German and English | SEO Specialist | Amsterdam area

Vacancy | German and English | SEO Specialist | Amsterdam area

Posted on September 6, 2026
Amsterdam
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

For our international client in the Amsterdam area, we are looking for a German SEO Product Specialist! This young company provides the best and most creative online solutions for small to medium businesses. In this role, you will be the first and main point of contact for the partners on the German market. As a member of a dynamic team, you will come up with highly efficient SEO solutions for the customers.

As a German SEO Product Specialist you are responsible for:

  • Helping small and medium business develop their online performance;
  • Generating a maximum of traffic towards their websites;
  • Maximizing the use of analytics and insights;
  • Developing a local keyword strategy;
  • Sharing your knowledge and expertise with the German team (client managers and content creators) and also train them accordingly;
  • Discovering and analyzing risks, opportunities and trends on the market;
  • Sharing your experiences and reports with management.

What do we offer you

You will receive a direct & full-time employment at our client. The salary ranges between €2700 - €2850, based on experience.

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Job Requirements

The requirements for this position are:

  • Native or near native level of German;
  • Good level of English;
  • Bachelor degree in a marketing related field or similar experience;
  • Experience in SEO for at least one year;
  • Strong interpersonal, communication skills and able to be a flexible team player : you will train groups of people;
  • Experience in SEM is considered a plus;
  • You have worked with : Raven Tools, SEMRush, Moz. Ahrefs, Majestic;
  • You know how to use : Screaming frog, Google Analytics and Search Console.

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.

Due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client’s requirements. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.

About the company

Our client is an international, fast-growing company. Their headquarters are located in Amsterdam; they have another 6 offices around the globe.

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