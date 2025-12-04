Technical Engineer Specialist | English
Amsterdam
English
About this role
Are you eager to build up technical skills and having your long term career within the technical industry?
What will you do?
After sales support to dealers across EMEA:
- E-mail and helpdesk support by using CRM system
- Interact directly with customers to diagnose and solve technical problems in a set time frame
- Analyze and clarify customer requests by researching and troubleshooting the existing knowledgebase
- Inspect cases for technical complexity and advise our customers timely with quality
- Direct support to dealers and distributors by onsite interventions
- Check product documentation for completeness and accuracy
- Communicate with development teams in order to find solutions
- Complete each case by double checking the result, close the case if the issue is fixed and customer is happy.
Exhibition support
- Installation, operating and dismantling of machines for exhibitions
- Advising customers about specific applications and supporting sales during the show
- Try to get leads together with our sales team on the booth
Training
- Organizing and hosting technical trainings for dealers and distributors
- Monitoring dealer skills and alerting management about technical issues
- Elaborate the knowledge base for internal / external use
Refurbishing of second hand machines
- Inspection and repair of returned / used machines for re-sale
- Maintenance of machines located in the showroom
- Inspection and repair of damaged machines
Warranty check
- Checking and approving warranty claims from our dealers
- Advising our warranty department about proper warranty terms and conditions
- Advising and training sales department persons about machine specifications, proper usage and features
- Advising sales when specific applications or machine requirements arise
- Supporting customer service department with questions about delivery conditions and availability of parts
Requirements
Who are you?
Education
- MBO electronics /mechanics or HBO level, gained through work experience
- Fluent written and oral communication skills in English
- More than average IT/ machinery-skills gained through trainings or schooling
- Motivation and theoretical thinking are important to become a good (field) engineer in future and to support our customers properly.
- Experience in a similar/ printing industry is strong preferred.
- Experience repairing (complex) machineries
- Customer and service minded attitude and highly motivated
- Eager to learn new technology
- Travelling throughout EMEA on a regular basis
- Team player
- Organized
- Flexible
- Good communicative skills and technical minded / tech savvy
- Candidates must live in Amsterdam region (The Netherlands) and willing to work 100% onsite (hybrid is not possible)
- Candidates must hold a valid working permit, our client does not offer sponsorship
Our client is prepared to invest in starting technicians who are highly motivated. Our client is open for fresh graduates who are technical / mechanical minded
Salary
€3000-€4000 per month
The company
Our client is an international printing machinery company, based in Amsterdam. This is the European Headquarters.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission.We will invite you for an extensive interview, as soon as any potential job opportunities arise. We will advise you on issues regarding employment in the Netherlands. Then, if possible, we will introduce you to a prospective company and provide support during the selection procedure.
