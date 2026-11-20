Support Specialist (Posit, Qlik, and Alteryx) - temporary
About this role
Are you an experienced specialist with in-depth knowledge of Posit, Qlik, and Alteryx, and are you looking for a challenging role in which you ensure the operational continuity of complex data environments?
We are looking for a Support Specialist who will be responsible for the management, optimization, and resolution of incidents within these platforms. In this position, you will act as a crucial link in supporting self-service analytics and data science initiatives. The ideal candidate possesses strong analytical skills, is able to clearly document complex issues, and proactively shares knowledge with the team to reduce dependency on individuals. We are looking for someone who finds the balance between hands-on incident management and contributing to long-term improvements, with a strong focus on security and platform stability.
Do you have the right expertise and want to make a substantial contribution to this team? Then respond to this vacancy immediately.
What are you going to do?
- You will manage and resolve assigned incidents, service requests, and user questions while maintaining accurate documentation in ServiceNow;
- You are responsible for performing operational changes, system maintenance, and monitoring service health to ensure stability;
- Your role includes coordinating issue resolution across infrastructure teams, suppliers, and application owners;
- You will actively support releases, upgrades, and migrations while identifying opportunities for automation and process standardization;
- Finally, you will take ownership of your assigned operational workload and share technical knowledge to ensure work remains reproducible within the team.
Requirements
What do you bring?
- Hands-on administration experience with at least two of Posit, Qlik, and Alteryx, with the aptitude to support all three;
- Proven background supporting analytics platforms within enterprise environments, including incident, problem, and change management;
- Strong Linux administration skills specifically relevant to Posit services;
- Proficiency in diagnosing application, access, configuration, and integration issues while maintaining clear operational documentation;
- Experience adhering to strict security, access-management, and change-control protocols;
- Sufficient command of English; Dutch is an advantage.
Salary
A challenging temporary position for 40 hours per week. At least 3 days per week on-site in Amsterdam. Other days working from home is possible. The start date is 1 January, initially until 1 September 2027 with possibility of extension. Freelance/zzp is not possible, you will work via a flex-contract with Independent Recruiters Flex, with a salary between €7000- €7300 (based on 40 hours).
How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.