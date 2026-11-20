Are you an experienced specialist with in-depth knowledge of Posit, Qlik, and Alteryx, and are you looking for a challenging role in which you ensure the operational continuity of complex data environments?

We are looking for a Support Specialist who will be responsible for the management, optimization, and resolution of incidents within these platforms. In this position, you will act as a crucial link in supporting self-service analytics and data science initiatives. The ideal candidate possesses strong analytical skills, is able to clearly document complex issues, and proactively shares knowledge with the team to reduce dependency on individuals. We are looking for someone who finds the balance between hands-on incident management and contributing to long-term improvements, with a strong focus on security and platform stability.

Do you have the right expertise and want to make a substantial contribution to this team? Then respond to this vacancy immediately.

What are you going to do?