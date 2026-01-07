SAP SD/TPM Integration Lead - Temporary/Interim

Great two year assignment for an SAP Integration Architect with (global) SD/TPM experience!

Among your responsibilities:



Architectural Ownership : Define the technical design and integration strategy for global TPM solutions, ensuring S/4HANA readiness.

Vendor Governance : Direct third-party system integrators to ensure high-quality builds, deployments, and adherence to IT standards.

Cross-Functional Alignment : Partner with business stakeholders to translate complex functional requirements into scalable technical specifications.

Seamless Integration : Manage interfaces between TPM, SAP, and BI platforms to guarantee fluid data flow and process alignment.

Program Lifecycle Oversight: Lead technical governance through design, testing, and hypercare phases to ensure system reliability.



A challenging fulltime assignment in Utrecht (hybrid working is possible). Start date as soon as possible, the assignment is likely to run for two years. For zzp, the hourly rate will be around €115. There's also the possibility of a temp contract via us, in which case a salary up to €9500 gross per month applies.

