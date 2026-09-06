New Vacancy | IT Administrator | English | Sassenheim
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
- Support Help Desk environment by providing technical advice & solutions to end users for desktops, applications and connectivity purposes;
- Ensure all Help Desk requests are managed from within the support application;
- Install software applications, resolve applications problems, replace faulty desktop hardware and perform preventative maintenance on desktop systems;
- Build/rebuild desktop systems according to the department work instructions;
- Work together with fellow network administrators to ensure end users have functional network and system connectivity;
- Support local network peripherals;
- Maintain library of PC software;
- Maintain inventory of all software/hardware of each company computer;
- Participate in assigned cross-functional IS projects;
- IT policy enforcement, compliance maintenance and sustainability.
What do we offer you
You will be offered a contract through our agency for the initial 6 months.
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Job Requirements
- Must be process oriented and have experience following formal work instructions/network diagrams;
- Understanding of IT compliances and policies;
- Must possess excellent time management skills and a positive, professional attitude;
- Must be willing to work an early shift atleast twice a week, in order to communicate with countries overseas;
- Excellent English verbal and written communication skills required;
Thank you for your interest in Unique Multilingual.
We read all the applications that we receive carefully. But due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client’s requirements. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.
If you would like your CV to be registered in our database, please sign up in Mijn Unique via https://mijn.unique.nl/.
About the company
An international organization in the Leiden area.