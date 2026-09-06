New Vacancy | IT Administrator | English | Sassenheim

Job Requirements

Must be process oriented and have experience following formal work instructions/network diagrams;

Understanding of IT compliances and policies;

Must possess excellent time management skills and a positive, professional attitude;

Must be willing to work an early shift atleast twice a week, in order to communicate with countries overseas;

Excellent English verbal and written communication skills required;

Thank you for your interest in Unique Multilingual.

We read all the applications that we receive carefully. But due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client’s requirements. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.



If you would like your CV to be registered in our database, please sign up in Mijn Unique via https://mijn.unique.nl/.