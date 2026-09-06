New Vacancy | IT Administrator | English | Sassenheim
Posted on September 6, 2026
Sassenheim
Posted on September 6, 2026
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
- Support Help Desk environment by providing technical advice & solutions to end users for desktops, applications and connectivity purposes;
- Ensure all Help Desk requests are managed from within the support application;
- Install software applications, resolve applications problems, replace faulty desktop hardware and perform preventative maintenance on desktop systems;
- Build/rebuild desktop systems according to the department work instructions;
- Work together with fellow network administrators to ensure end users have functional network and system connectivity;
- Support local network peripherals;
- Maintain library of PC software;
- Maintain inventory of all software/hardware of each company computer;
- Participate in assigned cross-functional IS projects;
- IT policy enforcement, compliance maintenance and sustainability.
What do we offer you
You will be offered a contract through our agency for the initial 6 months.
Job Requirements
- Must be process oriented and have experience following formal work instructions/network diagrams;
- Understanding of IT compliances and policies;
- Must possess excellent time management skills and a positive, professional attitude;
- Must be willing to work an early shift atleast twice a week, in order to communicate with countries overseas;
- Excellent English verbal and written communication skills required;
About the company
An international organization in the Leiden area.
Want more jobs like this?Get IT & technology jobs in Sassenheim delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
New Vacancy | IT Administrator | English | Sassenheim
Junior Technical Engineer Specialist | English
AV Programmer | English | Utrecht Area
Senior Software Engineer
AV Programmer | English | Remote