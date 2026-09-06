New Vacancy | IT Administrator | English | Sassenheim

New Vacancy | IT Administrator | English | Sassenheim

Posted on September 6, 2026
Sassenheim
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

  • Support Help Desk environment by providing technical advice & solutions to end users for desktops, applications and connectivity purposes;
  • Ensure all Help Desk requests are managed from within the support application;
  • Install software applications, resolve applications problems, replace faulty desktop hardware and perform preventative maintenance on desktop systems;
  • Build/rebuild desktop systems according to the department work instructions;
  • Work together with fellow network administrators to ensure end users have functional network and system connectivity;
  • Support local network peripherals;
  • Maintain library of PC software;
  • Maintain inventory of all software/hardware of each company computer;
  • Participate in assigned cross-functional IS projects;
  • IT policy enforcement, compliance maintenance and sustainability.

What do we offer you

You will be offered a contract through our agency for the initial 6 months.

Job Requirements

  • Must be process oriented and have experience following formal work instructions/network diagrams;
  • Understanding of IT compliances and policies;
  • Must possess excellent time management skills and a positive, professional attitude;
  • Must be willing to work an early shift atleast twice a week, in order to communicate with countries overseas;
  • Excellent English verbal and written communication skills required;

About the company

An international organization in the Leiden area.

Want more jobs like this?Get IT & technology jobs in Sassenheim delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

New Vacancy | IT Administrator | English | Sassenheim
Junior Technical Engineer Specialist | English
AV Programmer | English | Utrecht Area
Senior Software Engineer
AV Programmer | English | Remote
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

How PR helps international companies build trust in the NetherlandsHow PR helps international companies build trust in the Netherlands
Why the Netherlands wants to cap full sick pay for employeesWhy the Netherlands wants to cap full sick pay for employees
Looking for a job as an expat? Methods to navigate your careerLooking for a job as an expat? Methods to navigate your career
IND extends job search period for work permit holders in the NetherlandsIND extends job search period for work permit holders in the Netherlands
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position