Machine Learning Engineer Intern

Our Team

We believe travel can create citizens of the world. We spark moments of connection and transformation, giving people the freedom to explore openly and shape their own story.

With colleagues from more than 50 countries, our diversity fuels curiosity, insight, and a culture of openness, essential to understanding our travellers and one another.

We work in a flexible hybrid model from our Utrecht HQ and our homes across the Netherlands.

Just as travel is about discovery, we’re looking for people who want to go one stop further, joining a journey that inspires personal transformation through train travel.

What you’ll be doing

You’ll be joining the Business Intelligence team, whose goal is to provide accurate information that promotes a data driven culture and provides actionable insights about business processes and strategies within Eurail.

You’ll be involved in the development and refinement of several prediction models to better incorporate machine learning capabilities within Eurail and enhance our insights driven culture. This also includes:

• Building and evaluating machine learning models to better understand the sentiment of existing business review (e.g., sentiment analysis)

• Applying machine learning principles to experiment with different model types and improve predictive accuracy

• Transforming and preparing data for modeling using ETL tools and best practices, with support from BI Engineers

• Creating and maintaining necessary data pipelines and connections between data sources and ML models

• Collaborating with BI Engineers to connect model outputs to Power BI for use in dashboards and business reporting

• Identifying data quality issues and collaborating with the BI Architect to address and communicate them

• Participating in stakeholder meetings (with support from analysts and BI Engineers) to understand business requirements and align modeling efforts with strategic goals

• Documenting model logic, decisions, and assumptions to support transparency and reproducibility

• Staying up to date with new ML techniques and proposing potential improvements to existing workflows

What we’re looking for in you

We’re looking for talented students who go ‘One Stop Further’ and have the same mindset as us, being forward-thinking, results-driven, caring and embracing diversity.

In terms of your study area and strengths, we’re looking for;

• Currently enrolled in a Master’s program in Data Science, Computer Science, Statistics, or a related field

• Solid understanding of machine learning principles and basic operations research concepts

• Proficient in Python and SQL; comfortable working with data structures, functions, and tools like Jupyter or VSCode

• Exposure to time series forecasting techniques (e.g., ARIMA, Prophet, XGBoost, LSTM) and understanding of trend and seasonality patterns

• Familiar with model evaluation metrics such as MAE, RMSE, MAPE, and R²

• Experience with version control tools like Git and GitHub (branches, pull requests, etc.)

• Exposure to business intelligence tools such as Power BI, Tableau, or similar

• Familiarity with cloud platforms (especially AWS) and tools such as S3 and Athena

• Strong foundation in statistics, probability, and linear algebra

• Sharp analytical and problem-solving skills with an ability to work through ambiguity

• Strong communication skills, both written and verbal - able to explain technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders

• Proactive, curious, and eager to learn in a real-world environment

• Fluent in English, both spoken and written

In addition, its bonus points if you have a love of sustainable travel!

Our offer

• A generous Internship allowance, as well as a commute allowance and paid time off.

• A free global travel pass for you and a companion on completion of your internship, so you can explore Europe with your family or friends and share the same experiences as our customers.

• Joining monthly borrels and other social events.

• The flexibility to manage when and where you work, with our hybrid way of working.

• The opportunity to make a visible contribution, alongside gaining valuable experience for your future career.

• Room to develop your communication and collaboration skills by working with your team and internal stakeholders.

Curious to Apply?

Apply directly via our website (https://jobs.eurail.com/en/vacancies).

Preferred start date: 02/03/2026

We'll ask you to share your resume in English and tell us why you're interested in Eurail and this particular role. It doesn't hurt to be creative; we enjoy seeing your personality shine through.

As part of the process, we may also ask you to complete a short assessment to showcase your skills.

If we think you might be a good candidate, the next step is a relatively informal interview with some of your potential new team members. For you, this is a chance to understand if Eurail is your ideal workplace, and for us, it tells us more about the value you would bring.

In the meantime…

If you’re curious, why not check us out on LinkedIn and get a feel for our culture, values, and place worldwide?

Got questions? Our People & Culture team would be happy to help — just drop us a note at jobs@eurail.com. We don’t use LinkedIn for messages, so this is the best way to reach us!

While you're here, explore our travel passes and get inspired for your next journey at www.eurail.com.