IT Operations Lead

Our Team

We advocate for travel's positive impact on the world, guided by an engaging culture rooted in established company values. We empower our people to innovate and grow.

Our differences give us growth. Our diverse workforce originates from more than 50 countries, bringing together a depth of perspective and curiosity about the world. We encourage a culture of openness, curiosity, and flexibility—vital to deepening a shared understanding of our customers and each other.

We have a flexible hybrid model, working from our Utrecht HQ and our homes in the Netherlands.

Just as travel is about discovery, we're searching for the right people to join our team. Are you ready to inspire the world through travel?

We’re on the search for…

…an innovative IT Ops tech lead with a focus on people and practical solutions who can Go One Stop Further. In this role, you will be serving as a key link between IT stakeholders and business teams, while joining the IT team and reporting directly to the Head of IT.

What you will be doing:

Ensuring the reliability, stability, and performance of our business-critical eCommerce systems, delivering a seamless customer experience.

Overseeing secure, cost-efficient infrastructure that meets SLAs.

Facilitating incident management to minimise customer impact

Providing clear insights through the IT Ops dashboard on system health and KPIs.

Combining practical experience with leadership, guiding a multidisciplinary team of 9 specialists in their growth and performance

Managing AWS-based environments, including Adobe Experience Manager, Commercetools, and frameworks such as Java, React, Kotlin, and Swift.

Working closely with developers to ensure smooth, continuous delivery, rapid incident resolution, and preventative measures.

Leading specialised sub-teams managing specific infrastructure areas and providing technical support to the customer service team

Collaborating with development, security, and privacy leads, as well as the architect, to advance DevSecOps maturity and strengthen resilience. What we’re looking for

It's already a possible match when you share the same mindset as us, being forward-thinking, results-driven, caring and embracing diversity.

What we’re looking for in your experience:

A Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in IT engineering or a related field.

Minimum of 5 years of experience in IT Operations, DevOps, or infrastructure engineering roles with experience effectively leading and mentoring proficient technical teams

in IT Operations, DevOps, or infrastructure engineering roles with experience effectively leading and mentoring proficient technical teams Deep technical knowledge of microservices, AWS serverless, cloud platforms, cloud engineering, CI/CD pipelines, Infrastructure-as-Code, automated deployments, SQL, and non-relational databases (e.g., DynamoDB)

Basic programming skills in Python, Java, or React, and familiarity with ticketing tools (Jira, Confluence, ClickUp).

Proficient grasp of security principles (OWASP) and compliance standards (cyber, privacy, accessibility)

Skilled in applying DevSecOps practices across support and operations.

Experience in B2C and B2B eCommerce on high-availability, customer-facing platforms.

Fluent in English with the ability to bridge technical and business stakeholders at all levels.#

A structured, improvement-driven mindset, a ‘consistent progress’ mentality, and sound technical judgment

Proficient communicator, negotiator and resilient leader, able to simplify complex topics and guide teams in demanding situations Our offer

We offer a flexible hybrid model that combines remote work with in-office days each week, promoting teamwork and connection.

A complimentary NS train card to travel across the Netherlands for work and leisure.

An annual free Interrail/Eurail travel pass for you and a companion, so you can explore Europe and share the same experiences as our customers.

Unlimited access to OpenUp for lifestyle & well-being recommendations.

Support for your well-being through a generous personal allowance.

We provide a training allowance of up to €4,000 to support learning opportunities relevant to your role.

An annual team trip across Europe to experience our product first-hand.

20 working days per year from abroad.

An annual leave package of 28 days, plus study days, volunteer days, and a culture day.

Salary Scale: 61, Monthly gross salary (excluding 8% allowance): €6000 - 7500 (full-time) based on experience.

Curious to apply?

Apply directly via our website (https://jobs.eurail.com/en/vacancies).

We'll ask you to share your resume in English (our business language) and tell us why you're interested in Eurail and this particular role. It doesn't hurt to be creative; we enjoy seeing your personality shine through.

As part of the process, we may also ask you to complete a short assessment to showcase your skills.

If we think you might be a good candidate, the next step is a relatively informal interview with some of your potential new team members. For you, this is a chance to understand if Eurail is your ideal workplace, and for us, it tells us more about the value you would bring.

In the meantime…

If you’re curious, why not check us out on LinkedIn and get a feel for our culture, values, and place worldwide?

Got questions? Our People & Culture team would be happy to help — just drop us a note at jobs@eurail.com. We don’t use LinkedIn for messages, so this is the best way to reach us!

While you're here, explore our travel passes and get inspired for your next journey at www.eurail.com.