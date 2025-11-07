IT Desktop Support Officer
About this role
As the first point of contact for IT support, you will help colleagues locally and globally with daily IT issues. You will also contribute to projects that keep the company’s systems running smoothly.
Your Responsibilities Include:
- Providing day-to-day IT support (hardware & software)
- Setting up devices and accounts for new employees
- Installing, updating, and maintaining devices
- Managing the lifecycle of laptops and other hardware
- Maintaining office IT infrastructure (network, power, hardware)
- Coordinating with external IT partners for escalations
- Supporting local servers and internal systems (VMware, Azure AD, Intune, SharePoint)
- Handling Microsoft software inquiries
- Assisting with IT compliance and audits
- Supporting internal IT projects and improvements
Requirements
Who We’re Looking For
- Completed MBO/HBO/Bachelor’s in IT or a related field (recent graduates welcome)
- 0–2 years of experience (internships included)
- Strong interest in IT and helping colleagues
- Fluent in English (other languages are a plus)
- Based near Eindhoven and able to work mainly on-site
- Hands-on, reliable, proactive, and eager to take ownership
- Motivated to grow into 2nd-line support or product specialist roles
Salary
€2700-€3200 per month
The company
We are helping a fast-growing tech company in the workplace solutions sector find an IT support professional to join their team. This is an excellent opportunity to gain hands-on experience and grow your career in a dynamic tech environment.
