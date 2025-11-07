IT Desktop Support Officer

Providing day-to-day IT support (hardware & software)

Setting up devices and accounts for new employees

Installing, updating, and maintaining devices

Managing the lifecycle of laptops and other hardware

Maintaining office IT infrastructure (network, power, hardware)

Coordinating with external IT partners for escalations

Supporting local servers and internal systems (VMware, Azure AD, Intune, SharePoint)

Handling Microsoft software inquiries

Assisting with IT compliance and audits

Supporting internal IT projects and improvements

As the first point of contact for IT support, you will help colleagues locally and globally with daily IT issues. You will also contribute to projects that keep the company’s systems running smoothly.