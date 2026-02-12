Go-To-Market Engineer | Clay & HubSpot
Posted on February 12, 2026
Eindhoven
English
Posted on February 12, 2026
About this role
In this role you will own and evolve the lead generation engine. Your goal is to accelerate the company's ability to map, identify and convert the full global target market to leads. You'll search for an expand data sources, create new AI workflows, and improve and roll-out outreach tooling and best practices. This role sits at the intersection of Growth, Sales, and GTM Engineering and is responsible for building scalable workflows in Clay, maintaining a clean and reliable HubSpot CRM, and acting as an internal expert and enabler for our Sales and Marketing teams. There is already an established lead generation engine, built with an external partner, which you will take over and advance. As the first in-house GTM Engineer, you’ll report directly to the CCO and become the driving force behind a scalable, high-performance lead engine.
What you will do:Market Map, Lead identification & Enrichment
What you will do:Market Map, Lead identification & Enrichment
- Find, evaluate and integrate all relevant data sources, both external and internal
- Design, build, and maintain advanced workflows in Clay to map the target market, identify Leads, qualify and enrich Leads, and route to Sales in Hubspot
- Continuously improve coverage and quality
- Own HubSpot data quality: deduplication, parent-child relations and property hygiene
- Build and maintain workflows for lead routing and handoff to Sales
- Provide relevant Lead information to Marketing for advertising and communication
- Support reporting accuracy across the funnel
- Select and roll-out a global outreach tool for sequencing across multiple channels
- Partner closely with Sales to improve targeting, segmentation, and outreach effectiveness
- Act as the internal HubSpot champion for Sales
- Support Sales with HubSpot workflows, views, automations, and best practices
- Troubleshoot CRM issues and proactively improve usability for Sales reps
- Continuously evaluate new tools and data providers across identification, enrichment, and outreach possibilities
- Stay up to date on best practices in modern GTM tech stacks
Requirements
Our ideal candidate brings:
- 2–6+ years in GTM Ops, Growth Ops, RevOps, or a sales/growth role in which you have experience building and using the latest GTM technologies
- Hands-on experience with both Clay and HubSpot (required) to the level where you can immediately work independently on both and as the internal champion
- Experience with outreach or sequencing tools (e.g. Outreach, Salesloft, Lemlist, Instantly) and LinkedIn Sales Navigator
- Fluent English speaker
- Strong track record in B2B data scraping, lead qualification, and enrichment.
- Deep understanding of enterprise B2B buying groups and sales processes.
- Ability to translate commercial needs into scalable, automated systems.
- Comfortable managing complex data logic and large, interconnected workflows.
- High attention to detail and a high bar for data quality, structure and accuracy.
- A curious mindset — always exploring new tools, smarter workflows, and better ways of working.
The company
Our client is a fast-growing B2B technology scale-up with an established global market leadership position.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
Want more jobs like this?Get IT & technology jobs in Eindhoven delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Senior SAP ISU - Temporary
Director Data
Senior Data Analyst
Senior Data Scientist - Interim/Temporary
Senior Business Analyst - IT Implementation - Temporary