Go-To-Market Engineer | Clay & HubSpot

Find, evaluate and integrate all relevant data sources, both external and internal

Design, build, and maintain advanced workflows in Clay to map the target market, identify Leads, qualify and enrich Leads, and route to Sales in Hubspot

Continuously improve coverage and quality

Own HubSpot data quality: deduplication, parent-child relations and property hygiene

Build and maintain workflows for lead routing and handoff to Sales

Provide relevant Lead information to Marketing for advertising and communication

Support reporting accuracy across the funnel

Select and roll-out a global outreach tool for sequencing across multiple channels

Partner closely with Sales to improve targeting, segmentation, and outreach effectiveness

Act as the internal HubSpot champion for Sales

Support Sales with HubSpot workflows, views, automations, and best practices

Troubleshoot CRM issues and proactively improve usability for Sales reps

Continuously evaluate new tools and data providers across identification, enrichment, and outreach possibilities

Stay up to date on best practices in modern GTM tech stacks

In this role you will own and evolve the lead generation engine. Your goal is to accelerate the company's ability to map, identify and convert the full global target market to leads. You'll search for an expand data sources, create new AI workflows, and improve and roll-out outreach tooling and best practices. This role sits at the intersection of Growth, Sales, and GTM Engineering and is responsible for building scalable workflows in Clay, maintaining a clean and reliable HubSpot CRM, and acting as an internal expert and enabler for our Sales and Marketing teams. There is already an established lead generation engine, built with an external partner, which you will take over and advance. As the first in-house GTM Engineer, you'll report directly to the CCO and become the driving force behind a scalable, high-performance lead engine.