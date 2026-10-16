Global Workplace Engineer (temp)
About this role
Are you an experienced Workplace Engineer with strong expertise in Microsoft 365, Azure, Intune, Autopilot and Entra ID? Would you like to use your technical expertise in an international environment, where you will not only manage day-to-day workplace operations but also contribute to automation and modernization? Then this temporary position as Global Workplace Engineer could be a great next step.
Ready to put your Microsoft Workplace expertise to work in an international environment? Apply now for the position of Global Workplace Engineer!
As a Global Workplace Engineer, you will be responsible for managing, supporting and continuously improving the Microsoft workplace environment of an international organization. This environment supports employees across offices and operational locations worldwide.
You will ensure a secure, stable and modern digital workplace while looking beyond day-to-day operations. You will automate processes, implement improvements and contribute to workplace transformation and migration projects.
Your responsibilities include:
- Managing and supporting Microsoft 365 and Azure services, including Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive and Exchange Online;
- Managing Microsoft Intune, Windows Autopilot and Windows 11 endpoints;
- Supporting Microsoft Entra ID and endpoint security, while resolving complex incidents and technical escalations;
- Automating and improving operational processes using PowerShell;
- Contributing to workplace transformation and migration projects and maintaining technical documentation and standards.
Requirements
For this position, we are looking for a senior, hands-on Workplace Engineer who can quickly work independently and make an immediate contribution within an international enterprise environment.
You bring:
- At least 5 years of experience in Workplace Engineering;
- Strong hands-on experience with Azure, Microsoft 365, Intune, Windows Autopilot, Microsoft Entra ID, Windows 11 and Microsoft Defender;
- Experience with PowerShell and the automation of operational processes;
- Experience supporting international enterprise environments;
- Strong troubleshooting, communication and stakeholder management skills.
Certifications such as MS-102 (Microsoft 365 Administrator), MD-102 (Endpoint Administrator) and SC-300 (Identity and Access Administrator) are considered an advantage.
Salary
You will join an international environment where you can make an immediate impact on both daily workplace operations and the further modernization of the digital workplace.
In addition, we offer:
- A gross monthly salary of approximately €6,000 based on a 40-hour working week, depending on knowledge and experience;
- A 32-hour working week;
- A temporary employment contract through Independent Recruiters Flex B.V.;
- An initial contract of 6 months, with the possibility of extension;
- An international working environment, based in Rotterdam.
What happens next? Within four working days, we will let you know if you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, digital or in person. In this meeting, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the procedure. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own field. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.