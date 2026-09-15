Functional Administrator GIS (temp)
About this role
Are you a driven Functional Administrator with an affinity for Geographic Information Systems (GIS)? For the Asset Registration value chain within the Geo domain at a major grid operator, we are looking for a people- and process-oriented administrator. In this role, you will ensure that the Geo-information provision functions flawlessly for over 2,700 users. Within an agile DevOps team, you will identify the wishes and bottlenecks of the business, analyze the impact on business processes, and translate user needs into concrete, practical solutions. A versatile role in which your analytical skills, GIS affinity, and communication power directly contribute to a reliable and future-proof energy grid!
As a Functional Administrator, you and your team ensure the complete lifecycle of solutions within the Geo domain.
- Management & Further Development: Managing and continuously improving Geo applications to increase the quality, stability, and user-friendliness of the information provision.
- Needs & Impact Analysis: Inventorying needs and bottlenecks on the work floor, analyzing system usage, and converting these into functional and technical specifications.
- Incident & Problem Management: Analyzing incidents and user questions, identifying root causes, and proposing well-founded solution directions.
- DevOps & Agile Collaboration: Actively participating in agile/scrum processes, collaborating on testing, implementing, and managing releases based on ITIL, DevOps, and CI/CD principles.
- User Contact & Training: Actively maintaining relationships with end-users, ensuring alignment with business processes, and promoting correct system usage.
Requirements
- MBO or HBO degree, preferably in IT, Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or Geographic Information Systems (GIS).
- Minimum of 1 year of work experience in a similar role as Functional Administrator, Application Administrator, or Business Analyst.
- Good general ICT knowledge and familiarity with ITIL, Agile/Scrum, DevOps, and CI/CD principles.
- Strong in analyzing processes and incidents, and communicating easily with both the business and developers.
- Professional command of the Dutch language is highly preferred, but not essential.
Experience with GIS tools and techniques (Geographic Information Systems) and knowledge of Smallworld is a very strong asset, as is experience with agile scaling (SAFe) or working within a utility or network management environment.
Salary
A great full-time assignment in Den Bosch (hybrid working is possible). Start is ASAP, initial duration is one year with a chance of extension. In addition, there is the possibility to enter into employment with this client after one year. For this role, we offer you a contract through Independent Recruiters, ZZP is not possible. The salary for this role is between €3500-€4500 gross per month based on 40 hours.
How we'll proceed.
Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.