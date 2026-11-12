Data Engineer - Temporary

Data Engineer - Temporary

Posted on November 12, 2026
Independent recruiters
Amsterdam
Temporary
Posted on November 12, 2026

About this role

Are you passionate about building robust data infrastructure that drives the clean energy transition? This role offers the opportunity to take ownership of the entire data lifecycle, from designing and integrating complex data pipelines to deploying advanced AI/ML models. Working within an agile team, you will bridge the gap between technical complexity and business value, translating customer-centric user stories into high-performance, scalable data solutions. You will be at the heart of technical innovation, utilizing Python and SQL to build, optimize, and maintain automated data platforms. Beyond development, this position empowers you to influence strategy by challenging priorities and ensuring the stability of end-to-end BI solutions. If you are an engineer who thrives on proactive monitoring, automated deployments, and turning data into actionable insights for the wind energy sector, this is your chance to make a measurable impact!
  • Design, build, and maintain scalable data pipelines to integrate high-frequency, real-time, and historical data from wind turbines.
  • Develop and optimize robust data storage and processing solutions using Python, SQL, and Message Queuing Technology (MQTT).
  • Build end-to-end BI solutions, covering the full data lifecycle from collection to visualization.
  • Create and deploy AI/ML models to extract actionable insights from Big Data for business stakeholders.
  • Translate business needs into technical user stories, prioritizing customer value and challenging product roadmaps.
  • Implement and manage automated CI/CD deployment pipelines, including script-based rollbacks.
  • Establish proactive monitoring and alerting systems to ensure platform stability and performance.
  • Collaborate within an agile SCRUM team to solve complex technical challenges for the wind energy business.

Requirements

  • A Bachelor’s or Master’s (HBO/WO) degree.
  • A proven track record in data engineering.
  • Availability to work from the Amsterdam office on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
  • Advanced proficiency in Python, including automated testing, CI/CD pipelines, and version control via Git.
  • Proven experience in building, deploying, and managing containerized applications using Docker and Kubernetes.
  • Demonstrated expertise in Cloud services, with a preference for Azure.
  • Strong background in building reliable data pipelines using Databricks, PySpark, SQL, and Delta Lake.
  • Hands-on experience with real-time messaging technologies (e.g., MQTT) for streaming and processing live data.
  • Proficiency in developing and consuming APIs for data integration and sharing.
  • Strong command of the English language (both written and verbal).
  • Excellent communication skills, with the ability to explain complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.
  • Familiarity with Apache NiFi or similar data flow tools is considered a plus.
  • Experience in the energy sector is considered a plus.

Salary

6000 - 7000

A challenging temporary position for 40 hours per week in Amsterdam (hybrid is possible). The start date is January 2027, until the end of November 2027. Freelance/zzp is not possible, you will work via a flex-contract with Independent Recruiters Flex, with a salary between €6000- €7000 (based on 40 hours).

How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.

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