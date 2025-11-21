Contract Backend Developer

Our Team

We advocate for travel's positive impact on the world, guided by an engaging culture rooted in established company values. We empower our people to innovate and grow.

Our differences give us growth. Our diverse workforce originates from more than 50 countries, bringing together a depth of perspective and curiosity about the world. We encourage a culture of openness, curiosity, and flexibility—vital to deepening a shared understanding of our customers and each other.

We have a flexible hybrid model, working from our Utrecht HQ and our homes in the Netherlands.

Just as travel is about discovery, we're searching for the right people to join our team. Are you ready to inspire the world through travel?

We’re on the search for…

A senior backend developer with a commitment to their work and creative ideas that will help to realise our best business ideas and serve our customers in the greatest way possible.

This is an interim position with an expected duration of 6 months, at 40 hours per week.

What you’ll be doing

You’ll join the Backend Developer team, reporting to the Head of Development.

You won’t just be writing code — you’ll be building the backbone of unforgettable journeys.

Your primary focus will be on designing and developing all server-side logic to implement Eurail's strategy to become the go-to platform to travel through Europe.

You will ensure efficiency and responsiveness to requests from the front-end, taking into account scalability and peak traffic.

You will also be responsible for integrating the front-end elements built by your colleagues into the application, so a basic understanding of front-end technologies is necessary.

This is a hands-on role where your work will directly enhance our digital experiences. As a backend developer, you’ll be at the heart of our most impactful projects, helping us deliver seamless, innovative, and effective solutions. Your contributions will include:

Crafting robust components that power our eCommerce platform

Elevating our B2B distribution system to support partners across the globe

Developing our flagship mobile pass — the essential companion for travellers exploring Europe

You and your team will build, maintain and support our backend functionalities throughout the product lifecycle, including implementing functional enhancements and resolving issues. Your playground will consist of an AWS environment (Elastic Compute Cloud, Lambda, Kubernetes) with Adobe Experience Manager as the CMS and Commercetools as the eCommerce engine.

You will join forces with our IT team and be part of the cross-functional team, including other backend developers, agile tester, product owner and scrum master. You will work closely with the architect and our support team. All our teams work according to the SAFe (Scaled Agile Framework), where you get the chance to work alongside other teams like marketing, sales, finance and CS.

What we’re looking for in you

We’re looking for skilled people who go ‘One Stop Further’ and have the same mindset as us, being forward-thinking, results-driven, caring and embracing diversity.

Tech Stack & Tools

We work with a modern and evolving tech stack. Experience with:

Java 17+ , with proficient knowledge of OOP, design patterns, and clean, reusable, testable code

Spring Framework stack

Microservices and AWS Serverless architecture

Containerization/virtualization/orchestration with Docker and Kubernetes

Cloud platforms (preferably AWS ) and cloud engineering principles

CI/CD pipelines and infrastructure automation

Working with non-relational databases (like DynamoDB, or at least a theoretical understanding)

Experience & Skills

What we’re looking for in your experience:

Minimum 7 years of professional backend development experience.

Ability to effectively design, build, scale, and maintain backend systems

Familiarity with DevSecOps practices and delivering features end-to-end — from design to deployment

A deep sense of ownership and the ability to write clear, production-ready code based on requirements

Collaborative mindset — you're used to working with cross-functional teams , turning complex requirements into scalable solutions

Understanding of security principles (e.g., OWASP) and basic accessibility and compliance standards

The capability to translate the business requirements into technical tasks.

Experience with coaching and leading the medior and junior developers.

We’re not just looking for skills — we’re also looking for mindset. We’d like to work with someone who:

Is motivated, curious, and focused on building things they’re proud of

Solves problems with creativity and clarity

Cares about privacy, security, and building things responsibly

In addition, it’s beneficial if you have…

Knowledge of the SAFe framework

Familiar with, or happy to learn how to use our main back-end system commercetools;

Familiarity with script languages

Experience in frontend development.

Curious to apply?

Apply directly via our website (https://jobs.eurail.com/en/vacancies).

We'll ask you to share your resume in English (our business language) and tell us why you're interested in Eurail and this particular role. It doesn't hurt to be creative; we enjoy seeing your personality shine through.

As part of the process, we may also ask you to complete a short assessment to showcase your skills.

If we believe you might be a good candidate, the next step is a relatively informal interview with some of your potential new team members. For you, it is good to understand if Eurail is your ideal workplace, and for us, it tells us more about the value you would bring.

In the meantime…

If you’re curious, why not check us out on LinkedIn and get a feel for our culture, values, and place worldwide?

Got questions? Our People & Culture team would be happy to help — just drop us a note at jobs@eurail.com. We don’t use LinkedIn for messages, so this is the best way to reach us!

While you're here, explore our travel passes and get inspired for your next journey at www.eurail.com.