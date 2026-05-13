Cloud DevOps Software Engineers

Must-haves:

Proven experience as a Java Software Engineer, ideally with deep hands-on development skills in Spring Boot and Microservices

Strong knowledge of CI/CD, Git, GitLab pipelines, monitoring, alerting and test automation

Willingness to operate and continuously improve large-scale, business-critical platforms

A self-driven and pragmatic mindset, with the ability to navigate and assess complex situations independently

Resilience under pressure — when things go sideways, you keep your cool and get things done

Experience with relational, non-relational databases and Kafka (or other message brokers)

Fluency in English

Team player who is eager to learn and open to share knowledge

Nice-to-haves:

Familiarity with Infrastructure Virtualization, IaaS and hybrid cloud architectures

Experience with Open Service Broker APIs

Automation know-how using Ansible

Know-how in IT service management and operation (third level support)

Flexibility, understanding of agile and lean principles

Willingness to be on-call (rotation for 24/7 operations)

Want to know more about us?

We are serving the Swiss market as Switzerland’s leading IT & Telecom company. Thus, we are actively driving digitalization and networking, and tapping new paths for our customers and our employees. Our values are sparking passion, aim high and stand true.



Since 2019, we have been building up the coolest DevOps Center with a wonderful office at the World Trade Center in the heart of Rotterdam. We are currently recruiting IT passionate professionals who are keen on developing high-quality software, have an agile mindset and appreciate the collaboration with motivated colleagues from all over the world.

What's in it for you?

Work environment

Agile way of working, multi-cultural work environment promoting work-life balance

Autonomy, flexibility, opportunity and growth

Cool office space in the World Trade Center Rotterdam!

Are you coming to the office by bike or car? You can park right here at the office

Be a part of our events to build a stronger Swisscom community - for example, culture lunches, fun quizzes, game nights and a lot more!

Allowances

Full relocation support (Housing, settling in, etc.) for you and your family

200 euros per month Telephone/internet allowance

275 euros per month contribution to health insurance

5 Paid training days and access to Swisscom learning platforms

Travel allowance reimbursement

500 euros home office allowance

Gym subscription, Tax advice, and language course

Salary range: 60,000 to 80,000 euros gross per year including holiday allowance

Leaves policy

Work from abroad possibility for one month per year

Care, bereavement, maternity and paternity leaves

25 days paid vacation days plus Dutch national holidays

Contract terms