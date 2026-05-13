Cloud DevOps Software Engineers

Cloud DevOps Software Engineers

Posted on May 13, 2026
Rotterdam
Temporary
- 40.0
Experienced (non manager)
Posted on May 13, 2026

About this role

Cloud DevOps Software Engineers

At IT-clouds, we are the driving force behind Swisscom’s IT-clouds offerings, providing abstraction and presentation of cloud services through a unified Cloud Portal, API layer, billing integration, and event exposure. Our mission is to shield end customers from the complexities of underlying cloud vendors, ensuring a consistent and seamless Swisscom experience across all cloud services.

To achieve this, we design and develop broker services (based on the open service broker specification) and other microservices, working closely with various service teams.

Requirements

Must-haves:

  •  Proven experience as a Java Software Engineer, ideally with deep hands-on development skills in Spring Boot and Microservices

  • Strong knowledge of CI/CD, Git, GitLab pipelines, monitoring, alerting and test automation

  • Willingness to operate and continuously improve large-scale, business-critical platforms

  • A self-driven and pragmatic mindset, with the ability to navigate and assess complex situations independently

  • Resilience under pressure — when things go sideways, you keep your cool and get things done

  • Experience with relational, non-relational databases and Kafka (or other message brokers)

  • Fluency in English

  • Team player who is eager to learn and open to share knowledge

Nice-to-haves:

  • Familiarity with Infrastructure Virtualization, IaaS and hybrid cloud architectures

  • Experience with Open Service Broker APIs

  • Automation know-how using Ansible

  • Know-how in IT service management and operation (third level support)

  • Flexibility, understanding of agile and lean principles

  • Willingness to be on-call (rotation for 24/7 operations)


    Want to know more about us?

We are serving the Swiss market as Switzerland’s leading IT & Telecom company. Thus, we are actively driving digitalization and networking, and tapping new paths for our customers and our employees. Our values are sparking passion, aim high and stand true.

Since 2019, we have been building up the coolest DevOps Center with a wonderful office at the World Trade Center in the heart of Rotterdam. We are currently recruiting IT passionate professionals who are keen on developing high-quality software, have an agile mindset and appreciate the collaboration with motivated colleagues from all over the world.

What's in it for you?

Work environment

  • Agile way of working, multi-cultural work environment promoting work-life balance

  • Autonomy, flexibility, opportunity and growth

  • Cool office space in the World Trade Center Rotterdam!

  • Are you coming to the office by bike or car? You can park right here at the office

  • Be a part of our events to build a stronger Swisscom community - for example, culture lunches, fun quizzes, game nights and a lot more!

Allowances

  • Full relocation support (Housing, settling in, etc.) for you and your family

  • 200 euros per month Telephone/internet allowance

  • 275 euros per month contribution to health insurance

  • 5 Paid training days and access to Swisscom learning platforms

  • Travel allowance reimbursement

  • 500 euros home office allowance

  • Gym subscription, Tax advice, and language course

  • Salary range: 60,000 to 80,000 euros gross per year including holiday allowance

Leaves policy

  • Work from abroad possibility for one month per year

  • Care, bereavement, maternity and paternity leaves

  • 25 days paid vacation days plus Dutch national holidays

Contract terms

  • To begin with you will receive a fixed term contract (one year), after 6 months of your employment with us, after a feedback meeting with the team, there is a possibility of extending the contract 

  • The salary ranges mentioned in our Job Descriptions are base annual gross salaries including the 8% holiday allowance

Want more jobs like this?Get IT & technology jobs in Rotterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

DevOps Engineer
Fullstack Developer
Cloud DevOps Platform Engineer
Team Coach
Cloud Engineer (IaC)
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Starting a business in the Netherlands: Get it right with NetherBridge PartnersStarting a business in the Netherlands: Get it right with NetherBridge Partners
Low-income earners in the Netherlands to receive more holiday pay this yearLow-income earners in the Netherlands to receive more holiday pay this year
Dutch workers reach highest level of productivity in 20 yearsDutch workers reach highest level of productivity in 20 years
The Netherlands raises youth minimum wage by more than 2 euros per hourThe Netherlands raises youth minimum wage by more than 2 euros per hour
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position