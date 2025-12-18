Global HR Process Management Lead - TEMP

Are you ready to shape global HR processes in an organization that is mid-transformation? Do you thrive at the intersection of HR, digital solutions and governance and enjoy influencing senior stakeholders on a global scale?

As Global HR Process Management Lead, you are responsible for designing, governing and continuously improving end-to-end HR processes across the global organization. You act as the connector between HR Business Process Owners, Digital HR teams and senior HR leadership, ensuring processes are scalable, compliant and aligned with strategic objectives.

Key responsibilities



Design, standardize and optimize global HR processes, ensuring efficiency, scalability and local compliance;



Establish and maintain a robust Business Process Ownership (BPO) governance framework;



Act as strategic advisor to senior HR leadership on process governance and operational excellence;



Drive alignment between HR processes, digital solutions and business strategy;



Maintain high-quality global process documentation and policy adherence;



Set up and lead continuous improvement governance, safeguarding future HR blueprints;



Identify automation and optimization opportunities using best practices and emerging technologies;



Collaborate with global HR BPOs, BPEs, CoEs, Shared Service Centres and Digital HR teams;



Define and monitor process KPIs, analyse performance and initiate corrective actions;



Support global HR transformation initiatives, including change management and training;



Strengthen organisational capability by coaching and challenging BPOs, BPEs and Product Owners.



The organization offers a challenging temporary role within a global, transformation-driven HR environment.



Temporary position for at least three months, starting 5 January 2025, with the possibility of extension;



32-38 hours per week;



Salary up to €8,500 gross per month, based on 38 hours;



Location: Amersfoort, hybrid working model (2 days office / 3 days home)



What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you do we will schedule an interview (digital or live). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a fitting opportunity we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the whole application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus regarding his/her field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client.