Cleaning Employee with Canteen Duties

What exactly are you going to do

Your day starts at 11:00, collecting food for the back area. You ensure the canteen stays clean and tidy by wiping tables and chairs, refilling the coffee machine, and cleaning the kitchen and microwave. You also empty bins, vacuum, and remove stains. At 14:00, you head back to the back area to clean tables, vacuum, and mop floors. Your day ends around 15:00.

Weekly, you take on extra tasks like cleaning access doors, fridges, and the coffee machine. On Fridays, you start earlier to assist with preparing sandwiches and salads. Together with your colleagues, you maintain a neat environment, ensuring a fresh start for the new week. You’ll work closely with a supportive team, creating a positive and organized workspace for everyone.