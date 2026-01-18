Cleaning Employee with Canteen Duties
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Your day starts at 11:00, collecting food for the back area. You ensure the canteen stays clean and tidy by wiping tables and chairs, refilling the coffee machine, and cleaning the kitchen and microwave. You also empty bins, vacuum, and remove stains. At 14:00, you head back to the back area to clean tables, vacuum, and mop floors. Your day ends around 15:00.
Weekly, you take on extra tasks like cleaning access doors, fridges, and the coffee machine. On Fridays, you start earlier to assist with preparing sandwiches and salads. Together with your colleagues, you maintain a neat environment, ensuring a fresh start for the new week. You’ll work closely with a supportive team, creating a positive and organized workspace for everyone.
What do we offer you
- A salary between €2,300 and €2,700 gross per month;
- A temporary contract with the prospect of a permanent position;
- A part-time role spread over 5 days per week (+/-22 hours per week);
- Employment conditions in line with the CAO Glastuinbouw;
- 25.5 vacation days based on full-time employment;
- Participation in the Glastuinbouw pension fund (BPL).
Job Requirements
- Experience in hospitality or as a canteen worker;
- Friendly and customer-oriented communication skills;
- Proactive mindset with a hands-on attitude;
- Flexibility in working hours and availability;
- Good command of the Dutch or English language.
About the company
At Unique, it’s all about you. We don’t just look at your CV, we consider your goals and ambitions to help you find a job that truly fits. You can work flexibly, with options for part-time or full-time hours, and receive personal guidance throughout your application, from CV preparation to interview coaching. You’ll also have the opportunity to further develop your skills through training and courses. Working through Unique means you get paid every week, giving you not just a job, but a workplace where you feel comfortable and can continue to grow.