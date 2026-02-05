Financial Accounting Specialist

Your responsibilities will include:



Oversee and execute the month-end close process. Review work performed by the team in India, resolve issues promptly, and escalate to the Accounting & Reporting Manager when necessary;



Ensure accurate recording of intercompany transactions. Perform regular checks on intercompany accounts and execute matching procedures to maintain data integrity;



Work with Jedox (consolidation system) to ensure the data is accurate. Prepare variance analyses, identify irregularities, and provide clear explanations for these;



Prepare audit-ready schedules including draft financial statements, reconciliations, and supporting documentation, including intercompany evidence. Respond to auditor requests in a timely and professional manner;



Utilize ERP (SAP), consolidation tools (Jedox), BI dashboards (Looker), and reconciliation tools. Contribute to process improvements and system enhancements to increase efficiency and accuracy;



This is a hybrid permanent role in Venlo, with great benefits including:



A competitive monthly salary between €3000-€4000 based upon a 40 hour workweek;



Generous vacation policy with 25 days, plus the option to buy 10 additional days;



8% holiday allowance;



Fully paid non-contributory pension plan;



Net travel and remote work allowances to support employee expenses;



Flexible hybrid work model combining remote work and in-office days;



Laptop and phone provided by the employer;



Positive work environment with high employee satisfaction.



How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client