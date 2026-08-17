As a Product Engineer, you play a key role in developing innovative products and ensuring they can be manufactured efficiently, cost-effectively, and to the highest quality standards. Working within the Product Engineering team, you define product specifications, support new product introductions, and collaborate with multidisciplinary teams to bring new concepts into production. You are responsible for balancing customer requirements with manufacturing capabilities, ensuring products meet expectations for quality, delivery, cost, and performance. Depending on the business needs, you may also participate in Key Account Teams or cross-functional project teams. - Design and develop products and manufacturing processes with a focus on manufacturability, quality, and cost-effectiveness. - Manage customer-specific design guidelines and technical product data. - Create 3D models and technical drawings using CAD software (Creo). - Collaborate with multidisciplinary teams and customers to translate product concepts into production-ready solutions. - Act as the technical point of contact for customer engineering teams. - Identify quality issues, perform cost calculations, and implement product improvements. - Support development projects and contribute to business growth and innovation. - Support the NPI process from prototype through pilot production to serial production, including material selection and production support. - Ensure products and manufacturing processes comply with quality, safety, and regulatory requirements. - Align with Product Managers and/or Business Managers on planning, time-to-market objectives, and technical support. - Initiate and execute improvement projects, including test result analysis and process optimization. - Identify and introduce new technologies, manufacturing techniques, and engineering methods. - Maintain technical knowledge, product documentation, and contribute to Key Account Teams. - Work according to the company’s Quality, Environment, Safety & Health (QESH) procedures.