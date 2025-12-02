Mechanisch monteur Gorinchem

Mechanisch monteur Gorinchem

Posted on December 2, 2025
Gorinchem
Posted on December 2, 2025

About this role

Do you enjoy working hands-on with a wide range of machinery and making sure everything runs smoothly? Are you excited by the idea of working in an environment where no two days are the same? Then this might be the perfect opportunity for you.

For one of our partners in the process industry, located in the Netherlands, we’re looking for a Mechanical Technician who will play a key role in keeping technical installations in top condition.

What you’ll do

You’ll be part of the Maintenance department, working closely with both technical and operational colleagues to maintain the reliability and performance of diverse installations. The work is varied — from scheduled maintenance and modifications to troubleshooting and technical improvements.

  • Performing periodic inspections to identify and prevent potential failures.
  • Troubleshooting and resolving issues with rotating and static equipment.
  • Carrying out modification and overhaul work on mechanical systems.
  • Supporting suppliers during new installations and commissioning new equipment.
  • Recording time and material usage in the maintenance management system.

What we’re looking for

You have an MBO level 3/4 degree in Mechanical Engineering or Mechatronics, and 3–5 years of experience as a mechanical or maintenance technician within the process industry. In addition:

  • You have basic knowledge of electrical systems.
  • You’re open to joining an on-call rotation (approximately once every 5 weeks).
  • You’re proactive, reliable, and take ownership of your work.

What you can expect

You’ll join an organization that values your ideas, encourages initiative, and invests in your professional growth. There’s plenty of room to learn and develop your skills within your technical field.

We offer

  • A culture where people are empowered to make an impact.
  • Opportunities for personal development and technical training.
  • A friendly, informal atmosphere within a professional environment.
  • The chance to contribute to innovative and sustainable production processes.

Ready to take the next step in your technical career?

Want more jobs like this?Get Engineering jobs in Gorinchem delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Change Management Technologist - Packaging
Operational Excellence Team Leader - R&D
Product Assurance & Safety Engineer
DC Circuit Breaker R&D Team Lead
International Test Engineer - English - Utrecht area
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Number of people working part time in the Netherlands continues to growNumber of people working part time in the Netherlands continues to grow
1 in 6 people in the Netherlands find work stressful, study shows1 in 6 people in the Netherlands find work stressful, study shows
The Netherlands now has more unemployed people than job vacanciesThe Netherlands now has more unemployed people than job vacancies
What are the Dutch internship immigration rules for non-EU nationals?What are the Dutch internship immigration rules for non-EU nationals?
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position