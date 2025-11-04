Mechanisch monteur Gorinchem

Do you enjoy working hands-on with a wide range of machinery and making sure everything runs smoothly? Are you excited by the idea of working in an environment where no two days are the same? Then this might be the perfect opportunity for you.

For one of our partners in the process industry, located in the Netherlands, we’re looking for a Mechanical Technician who will play a key role in keeping technical installations in top condition.

What you’ll do

You’ll be part of the Maintenance department, working closely with both technical and operational colleagues to maintain the reliability and performance of diverse installations. The work is varied — from scheduled maintenance and modifications to troubleshooting and technical improvements.

Your main responsibilities include:

Performing periodic inspections to identify and prevent potential failures.

Troubleshooting and resolving issues with rotating and static equipment.

Carrying out modification and overhaul work on mechanical systems.

Supporting suppliers during new installations and commissioning new equipment.

Recording time and material usage in the maintenance management system.

You’ll join a skilled and dedicated team that values collaboration, safety, and continuous improvement. The equipment you’ll work on is technically diverse, keeping your work both interesting and challenging.

What we’re looking for

You have an MBO level 3/4 degree in Mechanical Engineering or Mechatronics, and 3–5 years of experience as a mechanical or maintenance technician within the process industry. In addition:

You have basic knowledge of electrical systems.

You’re open to joining an on-call rotation (approximately once every 5 weeks).

You’re proactive, reliable, and take ownership of your work.

What you can expect

You’ll join an organization that values your ideas, encourages initiative, and invests in your professional growth. There’s plenty of room to learn and develop your skills within your technical field.

We offer

A culture where people are empowered to make an impact.

Opportunities for personal development and technical training.

A friendly, informal atmosphere within a professional environment.

The chance to contribute to innovative and sustainable production processes.

Ready to take the next step in your technical career?