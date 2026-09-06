Vacancy | Order Management Specialist | German, Dutch & English | Amsterdam area

Vacancy | Order Management Specialist | German, Dutch & English | Amsterdam area

Posted on September 6, 2026
Diemen
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Do you see yourself in a role where you are a part of a global operating team, handling relationships with B2B customers, processing orders and taking care of all related requests? Would you like to work in a nice international company in the Amsterdam area? Do you speak German, English and preferably Dutch? Then this is the job for you!

You will have the following responsibilities:

  • Managing relationships with existing B2B customers;
  • Order entry and order confirmation with European customers;
  • Liaising with the sales and logistics team;
  • Monitor service while using the data base;
  • Report to the customer service team leader.

What do we offer you

We offer you a challenging position in an international company with a salary around €2900,- based on experience. You will receive a direct contract with our client and you have secondary benefits such as travel compensation and access to the company bonus scheme.

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Job Requirements

For this role you need the following requirements:

  • Excellent language skills in French, Dutch and English;
  • Order management experience in a similar role;
  • Intercultural awareness;
  • Eye for detail;
  • Great communication skills;
  • Excellent Microsoft Office skills.

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.

Due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client’s requirements. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.

About the company

Our client is an international company in the Amsterdam area.

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