Vacancy | Customer Service Representative | Polish and English | Amsterdam area

Are you a customer service professional looking for a new challenge in a fresh team within an international organization? If you speak (near-) native Polish and you have a passion for helping customers while enjoying administrational work, then look no further! As a nice extra you have secondary benefits such as a 13th month salary! In this diverse role you will be responsible for:

This employment opportunity is based on 38 hours per week. You will receive a direct contract with our client (with an outlook for long-term employment). The salary is maximum 31K per year based on your previous experience. The employment entails nice secondary benefits, such as a 13th month salary.

Job Requirements

Please only apply if you meet the following requirements:



(Near-) native language skills in Polish and fluent English (additional languages are a big plus);

Previous experience in the field of Customer Service/Administration;

You like to take on responsibility;

You work detail oriented and enjoy administrative tasks;

You have strong verbal and written communication skills;

You know how to prioritize your various task in a fast-paced environment while maintaining a high degree of accuracy;

Intermediate level Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel.

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.



Due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client’s requirements. For this particular role the combination of Polish and English is a must. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.