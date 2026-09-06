Vacancy | Junior Customer Service Representative | French, Dutch and English | Schiphol

Are you ready to be a part of the latest beauty trends? Would you love to follow your passion by working in the cosmetics industry? Our fashionable, international client, based in Schiphol, is looking for a Junior Customer Service representative who speaks excellent Dutch and English. French would be a big plus. This position will last until the end of January 2019 with a possible extension afterwards.

The customer service representative is in touch with both customers, carriers and distribution centers on one side, and with internal colleagues from sales or marketing on the other side.

Your responsibilities include:

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Processing customer orders in SAP: check for and adjust mistakes, check supply availability;

Contacting customers through email and phone to solve order problems;

Keeping daily contact with the carriers and distribution centers over the status of deliveries;

Answering incoming emails from customers, transport companies, sales and marketing team;

Sending out invoices and resolving issues related to invoicing.

We offer you an attractive starting-salary between €1800 and €2200 for a 40-hour week depending on experience. You will receive training and coaching on the job within a motivated and experienced team.

The requirements for this position are:

Excellent communication skills, written and spoken in Dutch and English;

Good communication skills in French are considered an advantage;

Being result-oriented;

Being able to multitask and being stress-resistant;

Being proactive and a team player;

Ability to quickly master new IT-skills;

Hands-on and customer-minded mentality!

Affinity with fashion, make-up and the latest beauty trends;

Min. of 32 hours availability.

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV's as Word documents will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.

Our client is a dynamic multi-national company in the beauty and cosmetics industry. This position is temporary until January 2020 (with a possible extension) and can easily be reached by public transport.