Vacancy I Customer service representative I French, Dutch, English
Posted on September 6, 2026
Schiphol
Posted on September 6, 2026
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
The main responsibility of the customer service representative is to handle the incoming orders and manage the order flow of a large retailer, in order to secure an optimal service level by following, checking and guiding the order process.
The most important responsibilities are:
- Manage order flow of large Retail customer(s);
- Checking and following the order process to secure an optimal service level;
- Solving order issues in a constructive and persistent manner;
- Be the connection between customers and supply chain;
- Support day to day activities in the Customer Service team;
- Initiate process improvements of internal working methods.
- Be an interface with our local and international stakeholders; customers, DC, transport and international teams
What do we offer you
The company offers a market conform package. Location will be Schiphol. Position is fulltime only.
Job Requirements
- Master or Bachelor degree, specialization in supply chain is an advantage
- 1-3 years of working experience;
- Experience in customer service or supply chain is a strong plus;
- Interested in supply chain and FMCG or beauty is a strong plus;
Competencies
- Solution-orientated; Customer focused; Hands-on mentality; Energetic & Enthusiastic; Team player and fluent in Dutch and English, French would be plus.
About the company
This is an unique opportunity to enhance your career in supply chain and to get to know the beauty business. You help to further improve the service level and collaboration with our customers.
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