Vacancy | International Travel Consultant | Finnish | Breda
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Do you love to help customers with your great communication skills and ability to solve problems? And are you passionate about working in a dynamic travel industry? Do you speak excellent Finnish? If you meet the above requirements and you live in the area of Breda, then this position is for you!
Your main challenge is to guide our customers through questions and problems concerning their bookings and confirmations.
Tasks:
- Handling bookings and services for customers
- Giving advise to customers regarding their booked trips.
- Solving problems for customers by phone, chat, email and social media.
- Being the link between the suppliers (airlines, hotels and car rental companies) and the customers.
What do we offer you
- A long term position in an international, young and fun team.
- Full time, 40 hours/week.
- Salary is between €1650 - €1800 gross per month based on 40 hours.
- You will receive a contract directly with the company.
Job Requirements
- You speak Finnish on an excellent level
- You speak English on a business level.
- You are flexible to work one day per month in the weekend;
- Having experience in working in a GDS (Amadeus, Galileo) and/or working in the Travel Industry is a big plus;
- You have good commercial insights and you love solving problems;
- You are able te be patient and to empathize with the Customer;
- You are very friendly and enthusiastic and always willing to help the Customer;
- You live in the area of Breda.
Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands and live close to Breda.
About the company
An international company in the tourism industry based in Breda.
Please register on our website through "Mijn Unique" and apply directly via the button below. For more information please contact Barbara Antal-Kis (Unique Multilingual) at 010-5032900