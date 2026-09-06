Vacancy I Customer Service Administrator I French & English I Weesp
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
For one of our clients in international business we are currently searching for a temporary Customer Service Administrator with fluency in English and French. In this role you are the link between the first line customer service, and the distribution- and operational-departments. The role will start as soon as possible and will continue until the end of March 2019. An extension is possible. Key tasks:
- Taking ownership of handling and tracking clients ‘orders.
- Adhere to internal processes and instructions.
- Liaise with other departments in regards of customers ‘orders
- Create and maintain trailer lists for shipments
- Support CS
What do we offer you
There is a very nice company atmosphere and you will be working with passionate colleagues. The role is currently limited until end of March 2019 with possibility of extension. The salary is market conform, travel costs will be refunded.
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Job Requirements
Requirements:
- Excellent written and spoken skills in French and English
- Eye for detail, excellent administrative skills
- Ability to multi-task, prioritise, and time management
- Good communication skills
- Customer focused/service minded
- Being independent
- Proficient in the use of Microsoft Office (Outlook, Word and Excel)
About the company
Our client is a global leading company in the greater Amsterdam Area. This is a great opportunity to join a dynamic and growing international company with great products and services.