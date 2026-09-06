Vacancy I Customer Service Administrator I French & English I Weesp

Vacancy I Customer Service Administrator I French & English I Weesp

Posted on September 6, 2026
Weesp
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

For one of our clients in international business we are currently searching for a temporary Customer Service Administrator with fluency in English and French. In this role you are the link between the first line customer service, and the distribution- and operational-departments. The role will start as soon as possible and will continue until the end of March 2019. An extension is possible. Key tasks:

  • Taking ownership of handling and tracking clients ‘orders.
  • Adhere to internal processes and instructions.
  • Liaise with other departments in regards of customers ‘orders
  • Create and maintain trailer lists for shipments
  • Support CS

What do we offer you

There is a very nice company atmosphere and you will be working with passionate colleagues. The role is currently limited until end of March 2019 with possibility of extension. The salary is market conform, travel costs will be refunded.

Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles

Job Requirements

Requirements:

  • Excellent written and spoken skills in French and English
  • Eye for detail, excellent administrative skills
  • Ability to multi-task, prioritise, and time management
  • Good communication skills
  • Customer focused/service minded
  • Being independent
  • Proficient in the use of Microsoft Office (Outlook, Word and Excel)

About the company

Our client is a global leading company in the greater Amsterdam Area. This is a great opportunity to join a dynamic and growing international company with great products and services.

Want more jobs like this?Get Customer service jobs in Weesp delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Customer Success Representative | German & English
Vacancy | Customer Service Advisor | English | Fulltime or Parttime | Boxtel
Customer Service Representative Native Turkish & English in Roosendaal
Vacancy | Airline Support Representative B2T | French & English | Amsterdam (40 hours)
Vacancy I Customer Serivce Representative | English | Breda
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

How PR helps international companies build trust in the NetherlandsHow PR helps international companies build trust in the Netherlands
Why the Netherlands wants to cap full sick pay for employeesWhy the Netherlands wants to cap full sick pay for employees
Looking for a job as an expat? Methods to navigate your careerLooking for a job as an expat? Methods to navigate your career
IND extends job search period for work permit holders in the NetherlandsIND extends job search period for work permit holders in the Netherlands
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position