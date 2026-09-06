Vacancy I Customer Serivce Representative | Spanish | Czech | Breda

What exactly are you going to do

Do you speak Spanish, English and preferably Czech fluently and do you want to work at an international company in Breda?

For the customer service department of a multinational company we are looking for a junior- medior candidate with high potential who is eager and motivated to work in a fast paced work environment.

Your job will include the following:

Contributing to the completion of all aspects related to order management and specific projects. You will also be involved in activities within the department and within your team related to commercial supply chain

Ensuring optimal internal and external customer satisfaction in line with policies and procedures

Order management