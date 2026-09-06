Vacancy I Customer Serivce Representative | Spanish | Czech | Breda

Vacancy I Customer Serivce Representative | Spanish | Czech | Breda

Posted on September 6, 2026
Breda
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Do you speak Spanish, English and preferably Czech fluently and do you want to work at an international company in Breda?

For the customer service department of a multinational company we are looking for a junior- medior candidate with high potential who is eager and motivated to work in a fast paced work environment.

Your job will include the following:

  • Contributing to the completion of all aspects related to order management and specific projects. You will also be involved in activities within the department and within your team related to commercial supply chain
  • Ensuring optimal internal and external customer satisfaction in line with policies and procedures

Order management

  • Processing commercial orders according to customer instructions and applicable conditions
  • Providing excellent customer and product service; ensuring customers are satisfied
  • You will also be responsible for shipment management, this involves:
  • Track & trace shipments: monitoring shipments and pro-actively responding to and/or escalating potential issues.
  • Call handling will involve a precise and promptly response to customer queries within the agreed service levels and conditions.
  • Developing and maintaining good relationships with internal/external customers (affiliate, physician, pharmacist, wholesaler, hospital, distributor etc. and other departments)

What do we offer you

  • A full time position from 01/03/2018 till 31/12/2018 (with possible extension)
  • Salary indication is €2500

Job Requirements

Minimum requirements are:

  • Spanish and English needs to be on a business level, both in oral and written communication. Czech language skills are also preferred.
  • Education in Economics, Business Administration Supply Chain Management or related area is preferred
  • Experience with issue handling in a Supply Chain environment, preferably 2-3 years
  • Problem solving skills
  • Ability to set priorities and timely escalation
  • Established knowledge and experience of a wide range of administrative tasks
  • Ability to multitask and work within a diverse, international group of people
  • Experience in working with automated systems (computer based business systems) such as MS-Office and ERP
  • Advanced communication and analytical skills
  • Customer focused

To be able to perform well within this company you need to be precise in your work and perform well in a dynamic work environment. Not one day is the same and you are expected to be flexible in a constantly vibrant work setting.

Living in the area of Breda is mandatory to be able to apply for this position.

Because of the many reactions just suitable candidates will be informed.

About the company

A multinational American company specialized in pharmaceutical products. This company values strict procedures and processes due to the essence of the products. Performing well in your job indirectly improves and saves lives.

Please register on our website through "Mijn Unique" and apply directly via the button below. For more information please contact Barbara Antal-Kis (Unique Multilingual) at 010-5032900

Want more jobs like this?Get Customer service jobs in Breda delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Vacancy I Customer Service Representative | Czech | Breda
Vacancy I Customer Service Representative | Italian | English | Breda
Vacancy I Customer Service Representative | German| English | Breda
Vacancy I Customer Service Representative | Polish| English | Breda
Vacancy I Customer Service Representative | German | English | Dutch | Breda
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

How PR helps international companies build trust in the NetherlandsHow PR helps international companies build trust in the Netherlands
Why the Netherlands wants to cap full sick pay for employeesWhy the Netherlands wants to cap full sick pay for employees
Looking for a job as an expat? Methods to navigate your careerLooking for a job as an expat? Methods to navigate your career
IND extends job search period for work permit holders in the NetherlandsIND extends job search period for work permit holders in the Netherlands
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position