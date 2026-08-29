Inside Sales Representative | German

Prepare detailed quotations based on input from Area Managers

Register and manage incoming orders

Coordinate logistics and delivery planning

Oversee invoicing and follow up on outstanding payments

Act as a primary point of contact for clients, ensuring timely and accurate responses

Liaise regularly with colleagues across international offices

Coordinate with the headquarters and manufacturing facilities to meet client expectations

Maintain a strong focus on customer satisfaction and brand representation

In this role, the coordinator will be a key link between the company and its clients, ensuring seamless communication and project execution from the initial inquiry through to final delivery. Working closely with the sales team, this position is responsible for preparing detailed quotes, managing orders, coordinating deliveries, and handling invoicing and payment follow-ups.The role also includes frequent collaboration with international colleagues and direct communication with the headquarters and production sites in the Netherlands to align customer requirements with internal processes.Here's a list of the specific tasks: