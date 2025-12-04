Digital Consultant Specialist | German
Posted on December 4, 2025
Hengelo
German
Posted on December 4, 2025
About this role
As a Consultant Digital / Template Specialist, you’ll play a pivotal role in ensuring clients get the most out of their (semi-)automated Office templates and document workflows. Your time will be split between:Supporting and optimising existing client solutions, andCollaborating on new implementation projects alongside senior consultants.You’ll work hands-on with clients using an innovative SaaS platform for template automation, helping them troubleshoot issues, improve configurations, and elevate their daily user experience.
What You’ll Do
- Act as first- and second-line support for customer questions on Office templates and workflows
- Implement enhancements and configuration updates across existing setups
- Test, document, and coordinate releases and improvements
- Spot recurring issues and translate them into long-term optimisation opportunities
- Partner with implementation consultants to handle more advanced client requests
Requirements
Who You Are:
- Languages: Fluent in German (C2) and English (spoken and written).
- Tech-Savvy: A passion for technology and experience with SaaS tools or digital platforms.
- Basic understanding of MS Word/PowerPoint automation (fields, logic, metadata)
- Some scripting or macro knowledge (HTML is a bonus!)
- A sharp analytical mindset with strong attention to detail
- Customer-focused and able to work independently in a fast-moving international environment
- Strong communication skills and a naturally curious approach
- Experience with digital asset management or SaaS platforms.
- You have first experience with coding.
- Knowledge of customer support platforms like Zendesk or Salesforce.
- Familiarity with digital marketing or brand management.
Salary
€2500-€3000 per month
The company
Are you the kind of person who loves solving smart digital challenges and making complex processes feel effortless for users? Join a forward-thinking team where you’ll help major national and international organisations streamline the way they create, manage, and work with their Microsoft Office documents.
Application Procedure
