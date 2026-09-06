Customer Service Responsible | English | Dutch | Breda

Customer Service Responsible | English | Dutch | Breda

Posted on September 6, 2026
Breda
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

For an international company in Breda we are looking for a customer service representative with experience in supply chain.

As a CSR you are responsible for:

  • Putting in orders from customers arranged by the sales consultant.
  • Contacting distribution centers in Europe for bulk orders and stock inquiry.
  • Arranging and negotiating prices for the transports of the orders.
  • Follow up on delivery and shipping.
  • You will report directly to the Transport Manager.

What do we offer you

Full time (40 hours) position at an international company. Part-time is not possible.

Salary depending on experience between €1800-2500,- gross based on full time.

Job Requirements

Requirements:

  • HBO education (preffered, but not a must with relevant work experience)
  • Fluency in English + any other European language is a must (oral & written), Dutch is a big plus
  • Numerical, analytical
  • Accurate
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Customer-oriented attitude
  • Stress resistant and able to assign priorities to different tasks
  • Self starter, proactive

Are you proactive and do you see yourself working for this company?

Apply directly!

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands.

Only successful applicants who are based in the Netherlands will be notified.

About the company

An international company in the plastic industry based in Breda.

Please register on our website through "Mijn Unique" and apply directly via the button below. For more information please contact Barbara Antal-Kis (Unique Multilingual) at 010-5032900

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