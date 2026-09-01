Customer Care Representative | German
Posted on September 1, 2026
Amsterdam
German
Posted on September 1, 2026
About this role
What will you do?
- Professionally handle incoming requests from Customers and ensure that all tasks are performed and issues are resolved both promptly and thoroughly
- Responsible for the German market and when necessary, also other international markets (mainly for the UK).
- Enter all customer orders in accordance to provided process and SLAs
- Responding to customers in accordance with established SLAs
- Issue return authorizations (RA’s) for repairs and credits under company guidelines
- Provide follow up contacts to customers as needed
- Phone and email based troubleshooting of medical devices and software
- Maintain logs, records, and files manually and electronically
- Other duties as assigned
Requirements
Who are you?
- 2 years’ experience in a customer service department strongly preferred
- You are fluent in German and English (written and spoken)
- Excellent communication skills
- Work independently or as a team member with reliable, on-time, and consistent attendance
- Flexible, accurate and detailed oriented
- Open minded and driven
- Candidates must live in the Netherlands (Amsterdam area preferred), candidates who live abroad unfortunately cannot be considered
Salary
€40000-€41000 per month
The company
Our client is an international medical device company which is based in Amsterdam. The Dutch office has approximately 70 employees and the HQ is based in the USA.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
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