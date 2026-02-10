Product Developer - Temporary (32 hours)

We are seeking a Temporary Product Developer to join a leading Product Development team in Amsterdam. In this role, you'll oversee the full product development process from concept to final production, collaborating with Design, Merchandising, and Technical teams to create high-quality, stylish fashion for a global market.

Role and Responsibilities:



Source and develop apparel products from concept to production;



Approve fabrics, trims, colors, and ensure product quality;



Coordinate production schedules and resolve issues proactively;



Collaborate with cross-functional teams and manage stakeholders;



Maintain accurate data and ensure high data integrity.



