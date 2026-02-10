Product Developer - Temporary (32 hours)

Product Developer - Temporary (32 hours)

Posted on February 10, 2026
Amsterdam
English
Posted on February 10, 2026

About this role

We are seeking a Temporary Product Developer to join a leading Product Development team in Amsterdam. In this role, you'll oversee the full product development process from concept to final production, collaborating with Design, Merchandising, and Technical teams to create high-quality, stylish fashion for a global market.


Role and Responsibilities:



  • Source and develop apparel products from concept to production;

  • Approve fabrics, trims, colors, and ensure product quality;

  • Coordinate production schedules and resolve issues proactively;

  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams and manage stakeholders;

  • Maintain accurate data and ensure high data integrity.

Your salary/rate will depend on your current knowledge and experience.


How we'll proceed:


Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.

Want more jobs like this?Get Creative / Design jobs in Amsterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Interior Design Stylist - Home Furniture
Maintenance Technical Employee - 2 Hotels
Business Onboarding (KYB) Process Lead
Senior Data Scientist - Interim/Temporary
Retail Media Lead - Benelux
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Can employers change home working arrangements?Can employers change home working arrangements?
More than 50 percent of temporary workers in the Netherlands are not DutchMore than 50 percent of temporary workers in the Netherlands are not Dutch
How to build a future-proof career in the NetherlandsHow to build a future-proof career in the Netherlands
Ontslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the NetherlandsOntslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the Netherlands
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.